The 2024 NBA Finals are here, and basketball fans everywhere are eager to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks. If you don’t have cable, there are still plenty of ways to catch the action live and for free. Here’s a detailed guide on how to do it.

Streaming Services with Free Trials

Several streaming services offer free trials that you can use to watch the NBA Finals without spending a dime. Here are the top options:

FuboTV : FuboTV provides a seven-day free trial, which includes access to ABC, the network broadcasting the NBA Finals. After the trial, it costs $79.99 per month. Additionally, FuboTV offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record the games and watch them later​​. Hulu + Live TV : This service offers a three-day free trial. Afterward, it’s $76.99 per month, but the package includes ABC and ESPN, along with access to Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu + Live TV also offers unlimited DVR storage, which is perfect for recording games​. DirecTV Stream : Another great option with a five-day free trial, DirecTV Stream allows you to watch the NBA Finals on ABC. Post-trial, the service costs $74.99 per month, but it includes a variety of channels for sports fans​.

By strategically using these free trials, you can watch the NBA Finals games without paying. Just remember to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid any charges.

Watching the Finals from Anywhere

If you’re traveling outside the United States during the NBA Finals, you might face geographic restrictions on these streaming services. However, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass these restrictions. A VPN masks your location, making it appear as if you’re browsing from your home country. Services like NordVPN are highly recommended due to their speed and reliability​​.

International Viewing Options

For fans outside the U.S., here are some alternatives:

Canada : TSN broadcasts the NBA Finals in Canada. If you’re a cable subscriber, you can log in to TSN’s website to stream the games. TSN+ is also available for $8 per month, offering live sports streams on various devices​​.

UK : In the UK, TNT Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the NBA Finals. Fans can also subscribe to Discovery+ Premium for £30.99 a month, which includes TNT Sports coverage. NBA League Pass is another option, providing access to all NBA games for £29.99 per month​.

Australia : ESPN is the go-to channel for NBA Finals coverage in Australia. It’s available through Foxtel Now, which also offers a streaming service. Check local listings for more details on game times​.

Using NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass is an excellent option for watching the Finals. It offers comprehensive coverage of all NBA games and can be accessed internationally. Monthly subscriptions start at around $19.99, and you can cancel anytime. This service is especially useful if you want to catch the playoffs and the Finals in one go​.

Watching the NBA Finals for free is entirely possible with the right strategies. Use free trials from streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream, and consider employing a VPN if you’re traveling. International viewers have several options too, ensuring that no one has to miss the excitement of the Finals. Get ready to enjoy every dunk, three-pointer, and buzzer-beater of the 2024 NBA Finals!