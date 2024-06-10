On June 10, 2024, Cognizant Technologies (NASDAQ: CTSH) revealed that it has reached a final deal to buy Belcan, LLC for about $1.3 billion, strengthening its presence in important growth areas. With this strategic acquisition, Belcan’s proven presence in the engineering research and development (ER&D) services arena, specifically in the aerospace, defense, space, and automotive industries, will be combined with Cognizant’s expertise in digital transformation.

The Deal Breakdown: Cash and Stock Acquisition

The $1.3 billion purchase price for Belcan is comprised of a combination of cash and Cognizant stock. The breakdown includes:

Cash Consideration: $1.19 billion will be paid directly to Belcan’s current owner, private equity firm AE Industrial Partners.

Stock Consideration: Cognizant will issue approximately 1.47 million shares of its common stock, valued at roughly $97 million based on Cognizant's closing share price on June 7, 2024.

It is expected that debt financing along with Cognizant’s current cash reserves will be used to finance the deal’s cash component. It is projected that the acquisition will close in the quarter ending September 30, 2024, pending customary closing requirements and regulatory clearances.

Expanding Capabilities and Market Reach:

The acquisition of Belcan aligns with Cognizant’s strategic growth objectives in several key ways:

Enhanced Engineering Expertise: Belcan brings a team of over 6,000 engineers and technical consultants with deep domain knowledge across various engineering disciplines. This bolsters Cognizant’s ability to offer comprehensive engineering solutions to its clients.

Strong Client Base: Belcan boasts a blue-chip client base in the aerospace, defense, space, and automotive sectors. This significantly expands Cognizant's reach within these high-growth industries.

Advanced Technological Capabilities: Belcan's expertise in areas like digital engineering and model-based systems engineering complements Cognizant's existing digital transformation capabilities. This combined offering caters to the evolving needs of clients in these sectors.

As the need for next-generation engineering solutions grows, Cognizant believes that the merged company will be well-positioned to take advantage of it, especially in fields like sophisticated aviation systems, autonomous cars, and space exploration.

Challenges and Considerations:

Even though the acquisition offers exciting new opportunities, it’s critical to recognize that Cognizant may encounter difficulties during the integration process. There may be employee layoffs, operational difficulties, and cultural issues when two large firms merge. A seamless integration and optimizing the combined value offering will be essential to this deal’s long-term success. The acquisition’s success will also depend on Cognizant’s capacity to successfully use Belcan’s clientele and experience to encourage expansion in the targeted industries. To fully reap the rewards of this big acquisition, Cognizant will need to properly address these obstacles.

Integration and Future Outlook:

Belcan will continue to function independently under the Cognizant brand after the acquisition. The team will still be led by Belcan’s current CEO, Lance Kwasniewski. In addition, Cognizant plans to expand its stock buyback program in order to stick to its current share count projection for the 2020 fiscal year.

Analysts predict that Cognizant’s earnings per share (EPS) will increase as soon as the deal closes. Belcan’s revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over the last two years, and it is projected to contribute over $800 million on an annually basis in 2024. With this acquisition, Cognizant is demonstrating its dedication to growing its market share in key growth areas and establishing itself as a top supplier of digital engineering solutions for a range of business sectors.