For football enthusiasts worldwide, the NFL Draft is a much-anticipated event. For collegiate players, it’s the moment when their aspirations come true when they get picked by NFL teams to play professionally. Whether you’re planning to watch the NFL Draft in 2024 or not, our detailed guide will help you make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

KEYPOINT: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will all broadcast the NFL draft live. Yahoo Sports will also be providing live coverage of the NFL Draft!

Be aware of the times and schedule

The first round of the NFL Draft usually happens on opening night, with the second and third rounds taking place on the second day and the remaining rounds taking place on the third. The tentative dates for 2024 are set for April 25 to April 27. The following is the schedule:

Round 1: April 25 th

Rounds 2-3: April 26 th

Rounds 4-7: April 27th

Listen to the Appropriate Channels

Several networks, including NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC, broadcast the NFL Draft. Don’t forget to look through your local listings to see which station in your area will be airing the draft.

Choices for Live Streaming

You may watch the NFL Draft online or if you’re a cord-cutter on a number of different platforms. Both ESPN and NFL Network often provide live streaming through their mobile apps and websites. Additionally, channels that broadcast the draft are frequently available on services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Utilise social media

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media sites are great resources for up-to-date draught news, rumours, and commentary. Reporters, analysts, and NFL clubs frequently share real-time updates, making it easy to follow along with the action even if you’re not watching live.

Take Part in Draft Parties

Draft parties are held at a lot of pubs, eateries, and sports arenas so that fans may get together to watch the draft together. It’s a fantastic chance to socialise with other fans, talk picks, and take in the atmosphere of the event. Watch out for neighbourhood events in your area.

Become acquainted with the prospects

Spend some time learning about the best prospects anticipated to be taken in the first round prior to the start of the draft. In-depth research, player biographies, and mock drafts are available on websites such as NFL.com, ESPN, and CBS Sports to assist you familiarise yourself with the players and their possible destinations.

Unwind

It can take a while to attend the NFL Draft, particularly if you’re hoping to watch all three days. Make yourself comfortable with snacks, beverages, and perhaps some cozy seating arrangements. It’s a marathon, not a sprint!

Savour the Moment

Above all, relish the NFL Draft viewing experience. Regardless of your level of interest in football, the draft is a celebration of talent, opportunity, and the NFL’s future. Admire unexpected selections, support your preferred side, and savour the thrill of the occasion.

You will be ready to watch the NFL Draft 2024 like a pro if you keep these pointers in mind. So, grab your jersey, take a seat, and prepare to watch as the next wave of NFL stars make their professional football debuts.