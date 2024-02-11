One of the most eagerly awaited athletic occasions of the year is the Super Bowl, which attracts millions of spectators to see the best game in American football. Sports fans from all across the world are excited to watch the action live as Super Bowl 2024 draws near. We’ll take you through all of the options for watching Super Bowl 2024 in this guide, regardless of whether you’re a cord-cutter, cable subscriber, or an international fan.

Conventional TV Broadcast

All you have to do to watch the Super Bowl if you have a cable or satellite subscription is locate the game on your neighbourhood CBS station. CBS will broadcast the 2024 Super Bowl, and a number of cable and satellite companies include access to the network in their regular packages. Check your local listings for the exact channel, and start time.

CBS All Access / Paramount+

CBS All Access, which has been rebranded as Paramount+, is the preferred streaming service for viewers. Live streaming of CBS programming, including the Super Bowl, is available on Paramount+. The game is available to subscribers on a variety of gadgets, including smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Other Streaming Services

A number of streaming services include CBS in their selection of channels. By offering live CBS streaming, services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV let you watch the Super Bowl without a traditional cable subscription. Make sure you verify the channel listing of each service to see if CBS is accessible where you live.

NFL Game Pass

This is a great choice for viewers in other countries. Fans outside of the US can watch live NFL games, including the Super Bowl, using this subscription package. NFL Game Pass is a complete package for fans of football in other countries, including top-notch streaming along with extras like exclusive content and game replays.

Social Media and Online Platforms

Keep a watch out for different online streaming services and social media platforms that may be partnered with the NFL to provide live streaming. The NFL has partnered with websites like Twitter and Amazon in recent years to provide different ways to watch. When the Super Bowl approaches, keep an eye out for formal announcements about any possible streaming collaborations.

Local Pubs and Restaurants

A lot of neighbourhood pubs and eateries throw Super Bowl watch parties, which create a fun environment for supporters to gather and enjoy the game. Find out in advance whether your favourite spots will be organising Super Bowl activities and whether reservations are necessary by contacting them.

In conclusion, there are now more options than ever before for watching the Super Bowl in 2024. It’s important to make plans in advance and make sure you have the access you need to enjoy the game, regardless of whether you go for traditional TV, streaming services, or other possibilities like neighbourhood watch parties. Prepare yourself for a memorable Super Bowl celebration!