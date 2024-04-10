Are you a fan of post-apocalyptic adventures? If so, get ready for an exciting journey into the world of Fallout. After the success of Westworld, the creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are now bringing the beloved Fallout series to life on the small screen. If you’ve been eagerly waiting to dive into this retrofuturistic world filled with mutants, factions, and dark humor, your wait is almost over. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Fallout TV series.

Fallout is a TV adaptation of Bethesda’s renowned post-apocalyptic RPG video game series. Set in a world devastated by nuclear war, the story revolves around various characters navigating through the wasteland in search of survival and purpose.

In the series, Ella Purnell portrays Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller on a mission to rescue her father from the surface. Aaron Moten takes on the role of Maximus, a dedicated soldier aligned with the militaristic Brotherhood of Steel faction. Walton Goggins brings to life the Ghoul, a mysterious bounty hunter with a complex past spanning two centuries. Their paths intertwine as they pursue an artifact that could reshape the power dynamics of their world.

How to Watch Fallout: Season 1

Excited to embark on this adventure? All eight episodes of Fallout: Season 1 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 10. The episodes will be available for streaming at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. To access Prime Video, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime for $15/month or $140/year. Alternatively, Prime Video offers a standalone subscription for $9/month.

But wait, there’s more! The first episode of the Fallout TV series will be streamed for free on Twitch, Amazon’s popular video-streaming platform. Selected streamers will broadcast the series premiere on their channels, giving you a taste of what’s to come. However, if you prefer uninterrupted viewing, you’ll need to subscribe to Prime Video or Amazon Prime to watch the remaining episodes.

Fallout: Season 2 – What’s the Buzz?

With the success of Season 1 looming, fans are eager to know if there will be a Season 2. California has even extended a $25 million tax credit to lure production to The Golden State. While the potential move is enticing, Prime Video has yet to confirm whether a second season is in the works. For the latest updates and behind-the-scenes insights, be sure to check out IGN’s Fallout Wasteland Survival Guide.

Twitch Premiere and Fallout Watch Party

Excitement is building as the premiere date draws near. Twitch users will have the opportunity to catch the first episode of Fallout on April 10, courtesy of selected streamers. However, keep in mind that these streamers may provide commentary during the broadcast, offering a unique viewing experience. If you prefer to watch without interruptions, subscribing to Prime Video is your best bet.

In a recent development, Amazon removed the Prime Video Watch Party feature from Twitch, causing disappointment among some fans. Despite the setback, the anticipation for the Fallout TV series remains high. Whether you choose to watch on Twitch or Prime Video, get ready for an immersive journey through the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Twitch Channels Hosting Fallout Episode 1

If you’re eager to catch the premiere on Twitch, here’s a list of some of the most well known streamers who will be airing the first episode on April 10:

/Shroud

/BrookAB

/DEERE

/CohhCarnage

/KingGothalion

/TheOnlyRyann

Keep in mind that while these streamers offer an interactive viewing experience, the choice ultimately depends on your preferences.