As we approach the end of the year, gamers and enthusiasts eagerly await The Game Awards, an annual celebration that crowns the Game of the Year while also unveiling exciting trailers and potential future GOTY contenders. Set to broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on December 7, this year’s event promises to be a spectacular showcase of gaming excellence.

The Game Awards 2023 Start Time

To ensure you don’t miss a moment, mark your calendars for the official livestream of The Game Awards 2023. The pre-show kicks off at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET, followed by the main event at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET. With award winners announced across 30 categories encompassing general gaming and esports, including coveted titles like Game of the Year and Best Game Direction, it’s a celebration you won’t want to skip.

Here are the corresponding start times for different time zones: 5:00 PM PT, 7:00 PM CDT, 8:00 PM ET, and 2:00 AM BST. Anticipate a runtime of two-and-a-half to three hours.

How To Watch The Game Awards 2023 Stream

Make sure that you catch The Game Awards 2023 live on its official YouTube and Twitch channels. If social media is more your style, direct feeds on Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter will keep you in the loop. For those preferring the GameSpot platform, you can catch the action right there.

Moreover, The Game Awards typically designates various Twitch streamers, YouTube channels, and Facebook Live streamers as official co-streamers. The application form for co-streaming is live, and the selected channels will be disclosed as the event approaches.

The Game Awards 2023 Presenters

The star-studded lineup of presenters at The Game Awards 2023 is nothing short of impressive. The opening 30 minutes will be hosted by Sydnee Goodman. Among the confirmed presenters are Christopher Judge (the voice of Kratos in God Of War: Ragnarok), Gonzo from The Muppets, The Old Gods Of Asgard portrayed by Poets Of The Fall in Alan Wake 2, Vince Zampella (CEO of Respawn Entertainment), and Caroline Marchal (CEO of Interior/Night), which clinched the Games For Impact award last year for As Dusk Falls.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walter Goggins from the cast of Fallout on Amazon Prime will also grace the stage, along with Anthony Mackie, star of the Twisted Metal series, and the renowned DJ and EDM artist Zedd.

This Year’s GOTY Nominees and Predictions

This year’s Game of the Year nominees are generating considerable buzz. While five games are vying for the prestigious award, the odds seem to favour Baldur’s Gate 3 to clinch the top spot. However, formidable contenders like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are poised to make the competition fierce.

As we eagerly await the winner, the gaming community is abuzz with predictions, and Baldur’s Gate 3 stands out as a strong contender for the ultimate accolade.

What to Expect at the Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 promise an evening filled with a mix of award presentations and thrilling game-related announcements. While details have been scarce leading up to the event, a few confirmations have piqued our interest.

Firstly, fans can anticipate the revelation of the next downloadable character for Guilty Gear Strive Season 3. Warframe enthusiasts will be treated to new information about the upcoming Whispers in the Walls update. A mysterious Sega-related announcement has been teased through mailers sent to fighting-game-focused content creators, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Dead By Daylight fans can look forward to a new collaboration, this time with Supermassive Games. Red Barrels, the developer behind The Outlast Trials, has been dropping cryptic hints, keeping us guessing about what’s in store. Additionally, the gameplay launch trailer for the VR game Asgard’s Wrath 2 and an update for Metaphor: ReFantazio from Atlus are on the agenda.

The Game Awards 2023 promise an evening filled with excitement, celebrating the best in gaming while offering a glimpse into the future of this dynamic industry. Don’t miss out on the action, tune in on December 7 and witness the gaming world come together for this spectacular event.