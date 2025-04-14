UFC 314 delivered an electrifying night of mixed martial arts action on April 12, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The event featured a thrilling main event where Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the vacant Featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Diego Lopes. In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett secured a TKO win over Michael Chandler in the third round, positioning himself as a top contender in the lightweight division. citeturn0news12

Watching UFC 314 in India

For fans in India, there are several options to catch the action:

Sony Sports Network : The main card and preliminary fights are broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 2 in English, and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi. citeturn0search3

Sony LIV App : Subscribers can stream the event live through the Sony LIV app, which offers monthly and annual subscription plans. citeturn0search4

Jio TV App : Jio users can access live channels, including Sony Sports Network, through the Jio TV app on mobile devices. citeturn0search3

Alternative Streaming Options

While Sony LIV is the primary platform for UFC events in India, some fans explore other streaming services:

Mola TV : Though primarily available in Indonesia, Mola TV broadcasts UFC events. Accessing it from India may require a VPN service to bypass geo-restrictions. citeturn0search1

Hulu + Live TV : This U.S.-based service includes ESPN, which broadcasts UFC events. However, accessing Hulu from India also requires a VPN. citeturn0search2

UFC Fight Pass : This is the UFC’s official streaming service, offering live and on-demand content. Note that pay-per-view events may not be available live and might be added to the library after a delay. citeturn0search22

Event Highlights

UFC 314 was notable not just for the fights but also for the high-profile attendees. Celebrities like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Zac Efron were spotted in the audience, adding to the event’s glamour. citeturn0news13

Alexander Volkanovski’s victory was historic, as he became the first fighter aged 35 or older to win a title fight at 155 pounds or lighter, breaking a previous 0-17 record. He also ended the so-called “Drake Curse” after the rapper bet in his favor. citeturn0news14

Paddy Pimblett’s win over Michael Chandler was a significant moment in his career, marking his ascent in the lightweight division. The fight was intense, with Pimblett showcasing strategic precision and powerful strikes. citeturn0news15