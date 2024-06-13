The US Open 2024 promises to be an exciting spectacle of tennis, drawing top players from around the globe to compete for one of the sport’s most prestigious titles. Whether you’re a die-hard tennis fan or a casual viewer, here’s how you can catch all the action from the comfort of your home or on the go.

TV Broadcast

United States

In the US, ESPN holds the broadcasting rights for the US Open. The tournament will be aired across various ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Major matches, including the semifinals and finals, will be broadcast on ESPN, ensuring high-quality coverage with expert commentary.

International Coverage

United Kingdom: Sky Sports will cover the event live, with extensive coverage of key matches and highlights.

Australia: Channel Nine, specifically its 9Gem channel, will provide live broadcasts of the tournament.

Canada: TSN will be the go-to channel for Canadian viewers, offering comprehensive coverage of the matches.

For other countries, local sports networks often acquire the rights to broadcast the US Open, so check your local listings.

Online Streaming

ESPN App and ESPN+ : For those in the US, the ESPN app and ESPN+ are essential for streaming the US Open live. Subscribers can access live matches, replays, and highlights on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Tennis Channel Everywhere : Tennis enthusiasts can also turn to the Tennis Channel Everywhere app, which offers live streaming of matches, analysis, and on-demand content. This is available to subscribers of the Tennis Channel. International Streaming Services : Amazon Prime Video: In the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video will stream the US Open live. Prime members can enjoy all matches at no additional cost. Eurosport Player : Available across Europe, the Eurosport Player offers live streaming of the US Open along with in-depth analysis and highlights. 9Now : Australian viewers can stream the tournament live on 9Now, Channel Nine’s streaming service. VPN Services : For international fans facing geo-restrictions, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can be a useful tool. A VPN allows you to access streaming services as if you were in a different country, making it possible to watch the US Open on platforms like ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, or Eurosport Player.

Mobile Apps

US Open Official App : The US Open’s official app provides live scores, match updates, news, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. It’s an excellent resource for staying updated on the go and catching live match action. Sports Network Apps : Apps from sports networks such as ESPN, TSN, and Sky Sports also offer live streaming and updates, ensuring you don’t miss any critical moments of the tournament.

Social Media and Highlights

For quick updates and highlights, social media platforms are invaluable. The US Open’s official accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube will share real-time updates, highlights, and exclusive content.

YouTube : YouTube channels of sports networks and the US Open will provide match highlights, player interviews, and analysis. Twitter : Follow hashtags like #USOpen and accounts like @usopen for live updates and fan interactions.

Radio and Audio Streaming

For those who prefer audio coverage, various options are available:

SiriusXM : SiriusXM will provide live radio coverage of the US Open, allowing fans to listen to the action live while on the move. TuneIn : TuneIn Radio will also feature live commentary and updates from the tournament.

Attending in Person

If you’re fortunate enough to attend the US Open in person, tickets can be purchased through the official US Open website. The tournament is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. Various ticket packages are available, ranging from single-day passes to full tournament access.

Conclusion

Watching the US Open 2024 is easier than ever, with a plethora of options catering to every type of viewer. Whether you prefer the traditional TV experience, streaming online, or following updates on social media, you won’t miss a moment of the thrilling action. Mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready to enjoy one of the year’s biggest sporting events.