An Indian tech professional managed to secure an invitation to an exclusive event with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, by simply sending him a message on Instagram. Punit Palial, along with his friend Ishan Goswami, was able to attend the Developers Roundtable Conference at IIIT-Delhi thanks to this bold move. Sam Altman’s response to the Indian techie who messaged him on Instagram was surprisingly positive.

Ishan Goswami reached out to Altman on Instagram in June 2023, just before Altman visited India. “Heyyy Sam,” Goswami wrote, “Have been watching your videos since I was 16 years old. Is there any way I could get an invite to your Delhi event?” To their surprise, Altman responded positively, instructing Goswami to email an OpenAI employee and keep him in the loop.

Palial explained their strategy, noting that Altman had only 5.7K followers on his private Instagram account at the time. They believed this smaller follower count increased their chances of getting a response. They had followed Altman for years when his account was public and he was less well-known.

At the IIIT-Delhi event, Altman engaged with the attendees, welcoming their ideas, opinions, and criticisms of OpenAI’s products. Palial noted that Altman acknowledged the “hallucination problem” with ChatGPT. The discussion ranged from technical queries about the product to more general questions about AI and Altman’s vision for the company.

Sam Altman’s response to the Indian techie who messaged him on Instagram set the stage for an exclusive event in India. Palial shared his experience on X, emphasizing the importance of taking chances. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” he wrote, highlighting the unexpected success of their Instagram message. He also posted a screenshot of the exchange and a photograph from the invite-only event.

This unique approach not only earned them a spot at a significant event but also offered a rare opportunity to interact directly with a leading figure in the tech industry.

The story of Punit Palial and Ishan Goswami securing an invitation to meet Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, through a simple Instagram message is a remarkable example of leveraging social media for networking. This approach highlights the evolving dynamics of communication in the digital age, where traditional barriers to reaching influential figures can sometimes be bypassed with creativity and boldness.

Sam Altman’s response to the Indian techie who messaged him on Instagram showcased his openness to diverse perspectives. By choosing Instagram, a platform not typically associated with professional networking, Palial and Goswami demonstrated an understanding of the less conventional yet increasingly relevant ways to connect with high-profile individuals. Their success underscores the potential of direct, personal outreach in a world where formal channels often seem impenetrable. The fact that Altman responded and facilitated their participation speaks to the power of authenticity and direct communication.

This incident raises important considerations for both aspiring professionals and industry leaders. For individuals, it emphasizes the value of taking risks and thinking outside the box when seeking opportunities. The conventional wisdom of relying solely on LinkedIn or professional emails is challenged here, suggesting that more informal, personal approaches can sometimes yield significant results.

For industry leaders and influencers, Altman’s response sets a precedent for accessibility and openness. It demonstrates that engaging with a broader audience, even through unconventional platforms, can lead to meaningful interactions and fresh perspectives. This approach not only humanizes leaders but also fosters a more inclusive and dynamic dialogue within the tech community.

However, it’s essential to recognize that this strategy might not always work. The uniqueness of Palial and Goswami’s success lies in the convergence of timing, platform choice, and Altman’s willingness to engage. While their story is inspiring, it’s a reminder that each networking attempt is unique, and adaptability is key.

