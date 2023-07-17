How To Watch WSOP Final table

If you’re an avid poker player, you’re probably eagerly anticipating the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Final Table. Luckily, PokerGO has made it easier than ever to catch all the action from this prestigious event. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll provide you with valuable information on how to watch the WSOP Final Table, ensuring that you don’t miss a single moment of this thrilling tournament.

Livestreaming the 2023 WSOP

The 2023 WSOP will take place from May 30 to July 18, and once again, PokerGO will serve as the official live broadcast provider for the World Series of Poker. Poker enthusiasts can rejoice as PokerGO plans to livestream an impressive 47 consecutive days of gold bracelet action, including 14 days dedicated solely to the WSOP Main Event.

Accessing WSOP Livestreams

Watching the WSOP live is made possible through PokerGO. This platform makes it incredibly easy to access and enjoy the live broadcasts of the WSOP. PokerGO will offer livestreams of select WSOP gold bracelet events and the highly anticipated WSOP Main Event. For the 2023 WSOP, PokerGO has ambitious plans to provide coverage for 47 consecutive days, featuring 30 unique gold bracelet poker tournaments.

Where and How to Watch WSOP Livestreams

Now, let’s delve into where and how you can watch WSOP livestreams. The WSOP livestreams will be available on both PokerGO and the PokerGO YouTube channel. To stay up-to-date on the livestream schedule and get additional details, refer to the press release issued by PokerGO and visit the official schedule on the PokerGO website.

Accessibility Across Devices

PokerGO ensures worldwide accessibility by supporting various devices such as Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. If you prefer to stream content on your web or mobile browser, simply visit PokerGO.com.

How To Watch Past WSOP Episodes

In addition to the live broadcasts, PokerGO provides on-demand access to past WSOP episodes. This means you can relive iconic moments from previous years, such as Chris Moneymaker’s groundbreaking win in 2003 or Jamie Gold’s $12,000,000 victory in the largest WSOP Main Event in 2006. The comprehensive library of PokerGO includes not only WSOP episodes but also other poker entertainment shows like the beloved High Stakes Poker and the exciting High Stakes Duel. With monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription plans available, subscribing to PokerGO grants you unlimited access to their extensive content year-round.

WSOP Main Event Livestream Coverage

If you’re particularly interested in watching the WSOP Main Event, you’ll be pleased to know that the livestream coverage for the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event begins on Monday, July 3. The starting flight days, covering the first four days, will be livestreamed on the PokerGO YouTube channel. Starting from the first Day 2 on Friday, July 7, the WSOP Main Event coverage will be jointly broadcast on the PokerGO YouTube channel, PokerGO.com, and the PokerGO app.

WSOP Final Table Schedule

To ensure you don’t miss any of the action at the WSOP Final Table, here’s a convenient schedule of the live coverage:

Thursday, July 13: Day 7, starting at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on PokerGO.com / PokerGO app. Commentators: Lon McEachern, Norman Chad, Maria Ho, Ali Nejad, and Nick Schulman.

Friday, July 14: Day 8, starting at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on PokerGO.com / PokerGO app. Commentators: Lon McEachern, Norman Chad, Maria Ho, Ali Nejad, and Nick Schulman.

Sunday, July 16: Final Table (Day 1), starting at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on PokerGO.com / PokerGO app. Commentators: Lon McEachern and Norman Chad.

Monday, July 17: Final Table (Day 2), starting at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on PokerGO.com / PokerGO app. Commentators: Lon McEachern and Norman Chad.

Livestreamed Events and Updates

To address a common question, yes, PokerGO will indeed livestream a diverse range of gold bracelet events from the 2023 WSOP. This includes the highly anticipated $10,000 buy-in World Series of Poker Main Event. While the exact schedule of livestreamed events remains flexible, you can refer to pokergo.com/schedule for an idea of the planned events. Please keep in mind that the schedule is subject to change, but PokerGO is committed to livestreaming for 47 consecutive days during the 2023 WSOP.

Conclusion

In summary, PokerGO is your gateway to an immersive and thrilling WSOP experience. With live coverage, on-demand access to past WSOP episodes, and a variety of subscription plans, PokerGO ensures that poker enthusiasts never miss a moment of the action. Mark your calendars, set up your preferred streaming device, and get ready to witness the WSOP Final Table and other prestigious gold bracelet events unfold right before your eyes. Remember to subscribe to PokerGO, use the provided promo code for a discount, and seize the opportunity to win a seat in the PGT Championship $1,000,000 freeroll. Don’t wait any longer – immerse yourself in the world of poker with PokerGO and experience the excitement of the WSOP like never before.

Comments

comments