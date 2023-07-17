Farewell to a Maryland Icon: Henry’s Landmark Jewelers Closes After 50 Years of Serving Ocean City

In a bittersweet announcement, Henry’s Landmark Jewelers, a much-loved jewelry store in Ocean City, Maryland, revealed that it will be closing its doors in December after an illustrious 50-year run. The store, founded by best friends Jeff Sherman and Sam Koperwas, has become a cherished landmark on the town’s boardwalk, garnering the loyalty of both locals and tourists alike. As they embark on the journey of retirement, the duo looks back on a lifetime of precious memories shared with their dedicated customers and staff. This article explores the legacy of Henry’s Landmark Jewelers, the impact of its closure on the community, and the reasons behind the decision to shut shop.

An End of an Era: A Farewell to Henry’s Landmark Jewelers

After half a century of serving Ocean City’s community, Henry’s Landmark Jewelers has become an inseparable part of the town’s identity. The store’s founders, Jeff Sherman and Sam Koperwas expressed mixed emotions in their Facebook post announcing the closure. The two friends started Henry’s with a dream and a vision to create a welcoming space offering quality goods at reasonable prices. Over the years, the store has woven itself into the fabric of the community, becoming not just a place to purchase jewelry but a second family for its owners.

A Lifetime of Precious Memories:

The lives of innumerable clients and employees have been impacted by Henry’s Landmark Jewellers over the years. A tribute to the store’s influence is the community’s outpouring of love and support after the closing was announced. Customers who frequently visited the store for years voiced their grief, feeling as though a family member is leaving. One devoted employee, who has worked at Henry’s for 38 years, expressed how much they will miss the people they met at the store.

Reasons Behind the Closure: Retirement and Family Time

Jeff Sherman and Sam Koperwas have come to a point in their lives where they wish to prioritize spending more time with their children and grandchildren. The decision to retire and close Henry’s Landmark Jewelers was likely not an easy one, given their deep connection to the store and the community. However, the desire to create lasting memories with their loved ones led them to make this significant move.

The Future of Henry’s Landmark Jewelers:

While the flagship boardwalk store will be closing its doors, there is a silver lining for loyal customers. Henry’s smaller store in Cape May will continue to remain open, ensuring that customers can still access the jewelry and service they have come to cherish over the years. Although the iconic landmark store will no longer grace Ocean City’s boardwalk, its legacy will continue through the smaller store, maintaining its ties to the community.

Conclusion:

The closure of Henry’s Landmark Jewelers in Ocean City marks the end of an era for a store that has been a pillar of the community for 50 years. Jeff Sherman and Sam Koperwas, the store’s founders have expressed gratitude for the memories shared with customers and staff. While the decision to retire and close the store was not an easy one, the desire to spend more time with family ultimately prevailed. As the iconic store prepares to bid farewell, the impact on the community and the local jewelry market remains to be seen. However, the smaller store in Cape May will continue to keep the spirit of Henry’s Landmark Jewelers alive, ensuring that its legacy lives on.

