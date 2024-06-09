The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 is one of the most anticipated events in the gaming calendar. This year’s showcase promises to deliver a plethora of exciting announcements, trailers, and deep dives into upcoming Xbox games. Whether you’re a die-hard Xbox fan or just curious about the latest in gaming, here’s how you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

Date and Time

The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 is scheduled for June 12, 2024. The event will kick off at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). Make sure to check your local time zone to avoid missing any of the action:

1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

6:00 PM British Summer Time (BST)

7:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST)

2:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) on June 13

Where to View

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 live broadcast on a number of platforms:

Pre- and Post-Show Materials

Prior to the Show : There will be a pre-show with extra content, interviews, and maybe some early surprises before the main showcase starts. If you want to see all the extras, check in early because the pre-show usually begins one hour before the main event. Following the Show : Keep an eye out for the post-show where Xbox team members and developers may delve deeper into the announcements, offer additional context, and respond to community queries following the main display.

What to Anticipate

To preserve the element of surprise, the specifics are being kept under wraps, however the following are some things to anticipate:

New Game Announcements: World debuts of first-party and third-party developers’ games are anticipated.

Information about New Titles: Find out the most recent details about much awaited video games like “Starfield,” “Fable,” and “Perfect Dark.” Enjoy unique video and gameplay demos that highlight the capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S.

Game Pass News: Find out about exclusive offers and new titles that will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Taking Part in Community Activities

It’s not only about the material when you watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024; it’s also about the community. Connect with other gamers by joining the official #XboxShowcase social media conversation. Watch parties will also be hosted by a number of well-known streamers and influencers, who will offer live analysis and reactions.

Advice for the Greatest Video Experience

Stable Internet Connection: To prevent buffering, make sure you have a dependable internet connection.

HD Viewing: For the greatest visual experience, use the highest quality stream that is offered.

Participate Early: To ensure that you don’t miss any of the showcase because of possible technical difficulties or delays, log in a few minutes early. Interact: To improve your watching experience, interact with other viewers on social media and in live chats.

Anticipate a fantastic day full of surprises and intriguing announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. Set reminders, mark your calendars, and get ready to see what Xbox gaming has in store for the future.