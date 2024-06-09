The Belmont Stakes is one of the most exciting events in horse racing, drawing fans from around the world. As the final leg of the Triple Crown, it carries a rich history and the promise of thrilling competition. If you’re looking to watch the Belmont Stakes 2024, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your comprehensive guide to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

When & Where is the Belmont Stakes 2024?

The event takes place annually on the first or second Saturday in June, and it’s always a spectacle. Coverage typically starts early in the afternoon, leading up to the main race in the early evening.

The Belmont Stakes has a storied history, with its inception dating back to 1867. It is the oldest of the Triple Crown races, predating both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. Many legendary horses have graced the track at Belmont Park, with Secretariat’s 1973 performance often cited as one of the greatest in racing history. Understanding the historical context can enhance your appreciation of the race and its significance in the world of horse racing.

The Belmont Stakes is held at Belmont Park, located in Elmont, New York. This historic racetrack has been the home of the Belmont Stakes since 1905. Belmont Park is renowned for its challenging 1.5-mile track, which is the longest of the Triple Crown races. The venue itself is a beautiful blend of tradition and modern amenities, offering a fantastic experience for attendees.

How to Watch the Belmont Stakes on TV & Live Stream Options

For those who prefer watching from the comfort of their home, NBC is the official broadcaster of the Belmont Stakes. NBC Sports provides extensive coverage, including pre-race analysis, interviews, and live race coverage. The broadcast typically begins a few hours before the race, offering plenty of build-up to the main event.

If you’re unable to access a TV, streaming the Belmont Stakes online is a great option. NBC Sports offers a live stream on their website and app. To access the stream, you’ll need a valid cable or satellite subscription. Additionally, there are several streaming services that include NBC Sports in their packages, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. These services often offer free trials, which can be handy if you’re only interested in watching the race.

For a more immersive experience, attending the Belmont Stakes in person is unmatched. Tickets for the event can be purchased through the Belmont Stakes official website or authorized ticket sellers. There are various ticket options available, from general admission to premium packages that include food, drinks, and exclusive seating.

Race day at Belmont Park is filled with excitement and energy. Gates typically open in the late morning, giving attendees plenty of time to explore the venue, place bets, and enjoy the festivities. There are several races leading up to the Belmont Stakes, each offering a unique thrill. Food and drink vendors are plentiful, offering a variety of options to keep you refreshed throughout the day.

Betting on the Belmont Stakes

Betting is a huge part of the Belmont Stakes experience. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or a novice, there are numerous ways to get involved. On-site betting at Belmont Park is available, but if you’re watching from home, online betting platforms are a great alternative. Websites like TwinSpires, TVG, and BetAmerica provide detailed guides on how to place bets, the different types of bets, and tips to improve your chances of winning.

While it’s still early to predict the exact lineup for the 2024 Belmont Stakes, keeping an eye on the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes can give you a good idea of who the key contenders might be. Horse racing enthusiasts and experts will be buzzing with predictions and analyses as the date approaches, so stay tuned to sports news outlets for the latest updates.