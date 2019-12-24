HR-tech PeopleStrong acquired SaaS firm Qilo

PeopleStrong, which is a Gurgaon based human resource technology startup, has now acquired the Qilo Technologies, a Noida based company that operates eponymous software as a service performance management product.

The acquisition will be going to help PeopleStrong human resource technology suite of services. Its solutions cater t talent acquisition, workforce management and talent management of its 300 enterprise customers across Asia, said the announcement.

Qilo 20 member strong team will join the HR technology startup 1200 employees, said the announcement.

“The new code of work would require enterprises to adopt apps that are not only seamlessly connected but can help people achieve more in everything they do. We at PeopleStrong with our comprehensive suite of Work and HR Tech products are constantly striving to create this ecosystem, and with Qilo joining in, the journey ahead would be all the more exciting,” Vishal Saha, co-founder and CTO at PeopleStrong said.

