HRX Bounce Smartwatch – Complete Details on Specification and Price

The Noise HRX Bounce smartwatch aims to encourage users to adopt a healthier lifestyle by incorporating fitness into their daily routines. The Indian wearable brand has collaborated with HRX to develop a smartwatch that is affordable and feature-packed. Here is everything you need to know:

HRX Bounce Smartwatch – Specification and Features

This smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.39-inch LCD round display with 450 nits of brightness, ensuring that the display is visible even under bright sunlight. With a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels, the user interface is user-friendly and intuitive, making navigation a breeze.

The HRX Bounce has Bluetooth calling functionality, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. This feature is especially useful for people who are always on-the-go, enabling them to stay connected without having to carry their phones. With Bluetooth version 5.1, the smartwatch provides seamless connectivity, and users can easily dial contacts, access recent logs, and store up to 8 phone numbers via Noise Buzz.

One of the smartwatch’s standout features is its health tracking capabilities, which include a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and a SpO2 monitor. These features allow users to monitor their health and fitness in real-time, providing them with valuable insights into their daily activities. In addition, the HRX Bounce also offers stress management and breathing exercises to help users manage their stress levels throughout the day.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the smartwatch’s ability to track multiple activities with over 100 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. The HRX Bounce tracks the calories burnt, steps taken, and distance covered, enabling users to set fitness goals and monitor their progress. Users can track their fitness data and set fitness goals using the NoiseFit app, which seamlessly integrates with the HRX Bounce.

The smartwatch is powered by a 230mAh battery that can last up to 7 days on a single charge, making it a convenient travel companion. It provides weather updates, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, the Raise to Wake feature, and smart notifications, among other features. The HRX Bounce also supports more than 150 watch faces, enabling users to personalize their smartwatch according to their preferences. It has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring its durability.

Price

The Noise HRX Bounce is competitively priced at Rs 2,499, making it an affordable option for people looking for a feature-packed smartwatch. It is now available on Flipkart, Myntra, and the Noise website, and it competes with other budget-friendly smartwatches like the Fire-Boltt Rocket and boAt Wave Electra. The HRX Bounce comes in five color variants: Midnight Blue, Active Green, Active White, Active Black, and Jet Black, giving users a range of options to choose from. Overall, the Noise HRX Bounce is a promising smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts and anyone looking for an affordable smartwatch with useful features.