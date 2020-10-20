HTC Desire is one of the most loved smartphone series from HTC and the tech company is back with its latest launch- HTC Desire 20+. This new smartphone joins the series along with HTC Desire 20 Pro, although there is no Desire 20 device yet! The main highlight of the HTC Desire 20+ is its quad-camera setup at the back. In addition to the cameras, the smartphone also features an Octa-Core processor and a notched Selfie front-facing camera. The phone comes with a single RAM and storage option. For security and privacy, the 20+ is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the back.

SPECIFICATIONS: HTC Desire 20+

To begin with, the HTC Desire 20+ is a dual SIM smartphone and runs on Google’s Android 10. Enjoy a fantastic movie experience, with a resolution of 720×1, 600 Pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9 the HTC Desire 20+ sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The smartphone delivers powerful performance with its Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Chipset and 6GB of RAM.

The camera Setup on the Desire 20+ is the highlight of the device. The Quad-Core camera setup includes a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 focal lens, a 5MP camera with f/2.2 lens and at f/2.4 a third 2MP camera and a 5MP camera with f/2.4 focal lens. The front-facing notch camera is 16MP with f/2.0 focal lens. Along with the cameras, there is a dual-LED flash which is bright enough to light a room for night photography.

There is a fixed storage option on the HTC Desire 20+ of 128GB which is further expandable through a Micros SD card. Unlike some high-end smartphones, the Desire 20+ is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and for fast charging, the phone also features a USB Type-C port.

PRICE: HTC Desire 20+

The HTC Desire 20+ is not an expensive smartphone as it may appear because of its high-end flagship features. This is a budget smartphone which is officially priced at TWD 8,490 which converts to Rs. 21,800 approximately. The smartphone only comes in one configuration option of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

HTC has launched this device in two colours: Dawn Orange and Twilight Black which are currently on Sale in Taiwan but are not yet shipped internationally and the prices cannot be confirmed yet.

As far as sensors are concerned for the tech geeks, the smartphone sports an ambient light sensor, dynamic gravity sensor, gyro sensor and a proximity sensor.