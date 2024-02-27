In a surprising turn of events, cryptocurrency exchange HTX, previously known as Huobi Global, withdraws its Hong Kong Crypto Exchange application. This unexpected move follows the company’s exit from the mainland market, marking a retreat from its highly publicized plans to expand its customer base in the city.

Dramatic Retreat

The Hong Kong operation of HTX, HBGL Hong Kong Limited, made the decision to withdraw its Hong Kong Crypto Exchange application, for a virtual asset trading license for Huobi HK just three days after its submission on February 23. The sudden reversal is detailed on the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) website, which publishes a list of crypto exchange license applicants.

Curiously, HTX has not publicly disclosed the reasons behind its withdrawal, leaving industry observers and the public in the dark. Requests for comments have gone unanswered at the time of reporting.

HTX’s move adds to the unfolding dynamics in Hong Kong’s crypto regulatory landscape. Notably, three other cryptocurrency exchange operators have also withdrawn their applications, and one has had its application returned, as reported by the SFC.

Background and Ambitions:

HTX, as the fifth-largest global exchange by 24-hour trading volume, has been a significant player in the cryptocurrency market. Last year, the company, under the guidance of adviser Justin Sun, announced plans to pursue a license in Hong Kong. The aim was to launch a compliant exchange, Houbi Hong Kong, adhering to the city’s new regulations.

Application Withdrawal

Previous Expectations

Silent Response

Initial Reporting

Lack of Transparency

One of the most striking aspects of this development is the conspicuous absence of information regarding the reasons behind HTX’s withdrawal. The company has chosen to remain silent, leaving industry experts and investors speculating about the internal dynamics and challenges it might be facing. This lack of transparency raises concerns about the overall communication strategy of HTX and its ability to address stakeholder concerns.

Regulatory Landscape Uncertainties

The withdrawal comes amid a shifting regulatory landscape in Hong Kong. The introduction of new regulations for virtual assets last year has created a complex environment for cryptocurrency exchanges. The deadline pressure for license applications and the subsequent withdrawal by multiple operators underscores the uncertainties and challenges these companies face in adhering to the evolving regulatory framework.

