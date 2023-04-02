Huawei Emerges from Crisis Mode with Slight Increase in Revenue

Huawei Technologies’ recent financial results demonstrate the impact of U.S. export controls on the Chinese tech conglomerate’s business.

While the company reported a small increase in revenue, its net profit declined significantly, even when compared to the challenging year of 2020. This decline was partly due to the sale of its Honor mid-range smartphone business in the previous year, which boosted profits.

Huawei’s revenue growth is in line with its own forecast, indicating that the company is regaining some level of stability after facing successive rounds of U.S. export controls since 2019.

The company claims to be making progress in replacing components affected by the sanctions through its significant investment in research. However, it remains to be seen whether Huawei can maintain this growth trajectory given the ongoing restrictions on its access to key technologies and components.

At a news conference, Huawei’s top executives spoke about the difficulties they faced due to the U.S. restrictions on chip supply, which led them to a “fatal impasse” before they managed to recover.

Despite the challenges, Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the company’s founder, expressed optimism about the company’s future prospects, stating that “2022 is the year that we pulled ourselves out of crisis mode. We’re back to business as normal.”

Huawei Bounces Back from U.S. Sanctions

The tensions between the U.S. and Huawei stem from accusations that the company represents a security risk, which it denies. The arrest and detainment of Meng Wanzhou in Canada for three years over alleged breaches of U.S. sanctions added to the controversy surrounding the company.

According to Huawei’s recent financial results, the company increased its spending on research and development (R&D) by 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), which accounted for a quarter of its revenue. This investment in R&D has allowed Huawei to replace components affected by U.S. trade sanctions.

Huawei is also investing in new technologies such as 5.5th and 6th generation technology and green development, with plans to start rolling out 5.5G products by 2025.

The company has reportedly made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, which will allow Huawei to design its own chips.

While Huawei’s revenue for 2022 increased mildly compared to the previous year, it was still far below its record revenue in 2019 when it was the top Android smartphone vendor globally.

Revenue from its enterprise division increased significantly by 30%, while revenue from its telecommunications business increased slightly by 0.9%. However, revenue from its consumer electronic business fell by 11.9%.

Huawei’s asset-to-liability ratio was 58.9%, and it had a net cash balance of 176.3 billion yuan. In light of U.S. export controls measures targeting the semiconductor industry in China, Huawei aims to support industry efforts to become more self-reliant.