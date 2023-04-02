Charles Schwab’s Market Value Plummets by $47 Billion: What Went Wrong?

Charles Schwab, a financial company based in Westlake, Texas, has experienced a disastrous month of March, with a series of negative events impacting the firm.

Its shares fell by 33% between February 28 and March 31, plummeting from approximately $77.92 to $52.38. This resulted in a market capitalization loss of over $47 billion in just one month.

This is reportedly the worst month for Charles Schwab since the Black Monday stock market crash in October 1987, where the Dow Jones index dropped by 22.6% and lost 508 points, which was the largest daily decline in a stock market index at that time.

The Icelandic stock market’s 76% drop in 2008 is the only decline to exceed this record.

Charles Schwab has had a disastrous month due to the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which had been a go-to lender for many tech companies, including startups.

The bank had offered specialized financial services tailored to startups’ needs, such as venture debt, corporate banking, and asset management. However, when the Federal Reserve began to raise interest rates, existing bonds held by Silicon Valley Bank became less valuable, leading to a significant loss of $1.8 billion.

Charles Schwab’s Recent $47 Billion Market Value Loss

Due to this loss, Silicon Valley Bank announced it needed to raise additional capital of $2.25 billion by issuing new common and convertible preferred shares, which caused a panic and a run on the bank.

Charles Schwab, like Silicon Valley Bank and other banks, had bet on interest rates by buying bonds with long maturities, leading to unrealized losses on these assets.

The rise in interest rates is also pushing some of its clients to seek assets offering better returns. These challenges have raised pessimism among analysts, leading some of them to downgrade Charles Schwab’s stock rating.

Charles Schwab’s clients are moving their cash out of sweep accounts and into money market funds at a much faster rate than expected, which could harm earnings along with increased funding costs. Analyst Michael Cyprys downgraded the company’s stock rating due to this issue, among others.

Schwab, on the other hand, maintains confidence in its ability to weather the storm, stating that it has seen strong inflows from clients and has a conservative balance sheet, strong liquidity position, and a diversified base of over 34 million account holders.

CEO Walt Bettinger has also expressed confidence in the firm’s approach and ability to help clients through different economic environments, noting that the firm is risk-averse and has maintained access to liquidity.