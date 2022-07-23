Huawei extracting data on nuclear missiles from the US?

According to media reports originating from the United States of America, various government authorities have started investigations against Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The investigations are in relation to concerns that cell towers fitted with pieces of equipment produced by Huawei could be used to extract sensitive information from the military installation.

Sensitive information and data about the military drills and the status of various military and non-military installations situated near cell phone towers fitted with Huawei equipment could be targeted by the Chinese telecom company to leak information and share it with Chinese government.

News reports suggest that a similar investigation was opened against Huawei in the early months of 2021 by the commerce department, as there were existing concerns regarding the security of nuclear missile bases and silos.

Commerce department of the United States in April 2021 served subpoenas to Chinese telecom companies to understand and analyze its policy on sharing data with parties outside the United States. The investigation also covers the ability of the equipment produced by Huawei to capture and transmit various information from a cell phone, including messages and location-related data.

The commerce department has so far not given any clear information or confirmation regarding the ongoing investigations against Huawei. It said that it would do all in its capacity to protect the safety and security of the United States against the illegal collection of information which is vital to the economic and national security of the United States.

The Chinese embassy in Washington also did not provide any specific statements regarding the recent allegations against Huawei company of extracting and leaking data to China government. A statement by the Chinese embassy to Reuters news agency stated that the current government in the United States is abusing State Power in order to suppress telecommunication companies based in China.

The statement also mentions that the United States government has no solid proof against Chinese telecommunication companies regarding the security threat posed by these multinational companies.

Even though there has been several allegations and investigations against Chinese telecom companies in the past, no investigation or probe was able to bring out any proof. Almost all investigations failed to prove that the equipment of Chinese telecom companies was a threat to national security.

The federal communications commission (FCC), a telecom regulator in the United States of America, has so far declined to comment regarding the reports of investigation against Huawei for national security issues.