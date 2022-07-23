Domino’s India May Shift Business Away From Delivery Firms Zomato And Swiggy

Domino’s India could be shifting its business from delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy to in-house online delivery systems, after the Competition Commission of India sought responses from franchisees and a few other restaurants of Dominos India in its probe, Jubilant told the commission this month that 26-27% of its overall business in India is generated on online platforms, including its own mobile app and website.

The allegations were made by Jubilant FoodWorks (JUBI.NS), which runs the Domino’s chain in India, as well as Dunkin Donuts India, in a confidential submission before the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which is investigating Zomato and Swiggy over their alleged anti-competitive practices. The CCI ordered an investigation of Zomato and Swiggy in April, following allegations from the Indian restaurant conglomerate that they have engaged in preferential treatment, excessive commissions, and various anti-competitive practices.

Zomato, which is supported by the Chinese-based Ant Group, and Swiggy have not responded either. With increasing smartphone usage and compelling discounts on offer, meal delivery platforms are becoming more and more popular in India. Jubilant FoodWorks reported in February that the Dominos app had been installed 8.2 million times in the Q1-December 2021 period, with sales from its app itself continuing to increase at a higher rate than from the aggregators.