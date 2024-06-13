In the case of the HP Laptop 17, Best Buy has the best price for it on the market, and let your parents benefit from the discount. This computer normally goes for 550 dollars, but for a limited time only, you can get it for just $370. That’s you’re savings of one hundred and eighty dollars – enough to purchase that new video game, or a mountain of candy that you’ve been craving. However, this deal will not last indefinitely, so I will have a look at the reasons for purchasing the HP Laptop 17.

Preface – let me start with it – this laptop is indeed powerful and fast. It is powered by an Intel i3 chip, which in any case is far faster than the slow processors you get in the lowly laptops. Opening applications, surfing the web, writing school assignments – all the tasks will seem swift. With 8GB of RAM, one can open as many browser tabs and run as many programs, as one wants, and let me tell you, without any lagging at all. If I try and open too many things on my old computer it starts to make that wheezing sound!

There is also 256 Gb of storage space for all the files, photos, videos, and games that any owner of the smartphone may need. That’s room for like…over 100,000 selfies! Well maybe not that many, but it is still so much. There will be no more complains to the parents that the laptop is full.

As you may be wondering now, $370 is still quite a lot – but the Laptop 17 does come with several perks that wouldn’t be expected on a budget. First of all, I would like to say that this notebook has an unexpectedly large 17-inch screen! Close to or even larger than those ultra-slim 11-inch and 13-inch notebooks. It also has nice rich colours and good brightness as well – all you need for a good season of Netflix in your room.

There is also a built-in HD quality webcam that is perfect for low light environment thus eliminating scenarios whereby you find yourself appearing blurry due to lack of sufficient light during meetings such as Zoom meetings. You also can put a physical cover on it just in case for an added measure of privacy. This little person that lives with me always wants to see what I am doing through my webcam, so I might just get to use this trick on my laptop.

On the connectivity front, you have Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 for wireless transmission of data at very high speeds. There are also numerous places to attach things, such as USBs, earphones, an external screen, and other, more mature gadgets that I won’t list here to not make this sound like a sex device.

Oh! Now, here comes the final detail: the battery life – up to 9 hours of continuous work. No more panic when your laptop battery is low halfway through a school day. While HP offers fast charging where it can charge the battery from 0-50% in 45 minutes. Sweet!

Thus if your parents want to get a new back to school laptop for you or the family laptop is getting slow or old the HP Laptop 17 looks like a wise purchase especially given that it is on sale for $180 cheaper. As much as laptop power for only $370, this offers a sweeter deal than a king-sized candy bar. But once more I want to stress that you should hurry up before this delicious offer is gone!