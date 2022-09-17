Log In Register
Huge Fire rips through a Telecom Office Building in China

Sandra Theres Dony
A 200-meter Telecom Building in China’s Changsha fell prey to a massive inferno on Friday afternoon. The terrifying images of the fire as a dozen stories of the skyscraper were engulfed in the fire have caused quite a stir on the internet. The videos shared online of the catastrophic fire that engulfed the 200-meter building showed massive plumes of thick black smoke as flames erupted from the entire height of the building. The Telecom building is situated in the capital of the Southern Hunan Province. Read along to know more about the fire.

China Telecom

The What and Why

As per the reports from the State media, the situation was soon under control and the fire was extinguished. The Hunan fire department also added that they were no casualties to be found. The reports from the Singaporean CNA state that in the light of preliminary investigations, the cause of the fire might be the outer wall of the 42-story tower catching fire.

Videos of the fire have been doing their rounds on Twitter and it has elicited quite a number of reactions and responses from the denizens of Twitter. One particular video shared on Twitter shows people inside the building rushing to the exits during the initial stages of the fire. An official statement released by China Telecom has confirmed that the fire has been extinguished and that there are no casualties, “By around 4:30 p.m today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished. No casualties have yet been discovered and communications have not been cut off.”

