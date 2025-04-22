In a landmark move that signals a shift in India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) landscape, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) has acquired a commanding 90.5% stake in Uprising Science Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of the popular skincare brand The Minimalist, for a whopping ₹2,706 crore. The deal is a blend of primary capital infusion and secondary share purchase, marking one of the biggest transactions in the country’s skincare segment in recent years.

Credits: NDTV Profit

The Deal: Cash-Only and Strategically Timed

A share purchase and subscription agreement formalized the acquisition, and all cash was used to cover the full amount. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved it last month as well, removing the last regulatory obstacle.

It’s interesting to note that the development occurs just a few days before HUL’s fourth-quarter earnings report on April 24, demonstrating the company’s intention to make a big statement about its expansion goals in the personal care and beauty industry.

Why The Minimalist?

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Jaipur, The Minimalist has rapidly carved a niche in India’s booming D2C (direct-to-consumer) skincare market. Known for its ingredient-focused products like serums, sunscreens, and exfoliants, the brand has built a loyal following among millennials and Gen Z consumers looking for science-backed formulations at accessible prices.

In FY24, Minimalist clocked in ₹350 crore in revenue, representing an 86% year-over-year growth, according to Tracxn. That kind of momentum is rare—and irresistible—for a legacy player like HUL, which is now looking to blend its deep retail expertise with the agility and innovation of digital-first brands.

A Sign of the Times: Big FMCG Meets D2C

The Minimalist deal isn’t just about numbers—it’s about strategy and timing. As digital-first beauty brands proliferate, many face a common challenge: scaling beyond a certain point without the supply chain, offline reach, or capital firepower of bigger players. That’s where companies like HUL come in.

The acquisition reflects a growing trend of consolidation in the D2C space, where promising startups get acquired by FMCG giants looking to stay relevant with younger audiences and evolving consumption patterns. HUL has already done this before—with brands like Indulekha and Lever Ayush—but this deal is by far its boldest step into the premium skincare arena dominated by startups.

Investor Sentiment and Stock Performance

Despite the buzz around the acquisition, HUL’s stock remained flat at ₹2,351 on the NSE on Monday, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 advanced by 1.15%. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 5.35%, with a modest 1.04% year-to-date gain.

However, market analysts remain optimistic. Of the 44 analysts tracking HUL, 28 recommend a ‘buy’, 13 suggest a ‘hold’, and only three advise a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg. The consensus 12-month target price stands at ₹2,601, implying a potential upside of 10.6% from current levels.

What’s Next for HUL and The Minimalist?

This acquisition isn’t just a win for HUL—it’s a validation of the D2C skincare model in India. For The Minimalist, the deal opens doors to offline retail expansion, R&D investment, and perhaps even global scaling, backed by HUL’s formidable distribution and marketing machinery.

For HUL, this is more than a portfolio addition. It’s a statement that India’s skincare future lies in transparency, innovation, and customer-centricity—values The Minimalist has championed since day one.

Credits: CNBC TV18

Conclusion: A Win-Win Move with Long-Term Play

As legacy meets disruption, HUL’s acquisition of The Minimalist may well go down as a turning point in India’s beauty and personal care market. With consumers becoming more ingredient-conscious and digitally active, this strategic bet could help HUL tap into a growing demand segment that values clarity over clutter—and science over fluff.

It’s a new chapter for both companies, and potentially, the start of a larger wave of FMCG–startup collaborations in the years ahead.