Humans of Bombay founder: Our case against People of India was about ‘substantial imitation’

The Delhi High Court served as a middleman in a recent legal dispute between the storytelling platforms Humans of Bombay and People of India, ending the claim of copyright infringement. A crucial turning point in the realm of content sharing and storytelling was reached when both sides agreed not to utilize each other’s content. However, the case has sparked a discussion about copyright infringement, the narrow line between inspiration and imitation, and the effects of such disputes on the people involved.

Credits: Money Control

Substantial Imitation vs. Inspiration

The founder and CEO of Humans of Bombay, Karishma Mehta, used social media to explain the circumstances of the case. She admitted that Humans of New York, a renowned storytelling platform, served as an influence for her platform. Although taking inspiration from others is widespread in the arts, the Delhi High Court’s definition of “substantial imitation” served as the foundation of their legal defense.

Substantial imitation implies that the content produced by People of India was remarkably similar to that of Humans of Bombay. This raised the question of whether there was more at play than mere inspiration. Mehta’s statement underscores that the Indian courts wouldn’t have taken such a keen interest if explicit plagiarism hadn’t been evident. This case, therefore, serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting intellectual property and originality in the creative industry.

The Role of Plagiarism and Social Media Platforms

To emphasize the seriousness of the copyright dispute, Karishma Mehta revealed that they had reported instances of plagiarism to Meta, the parent company of platforms like Facebook and Instagram. As a result, 16 posts were taken down from the offending platform. This move demonstrates the increasing role of social media companies in addressing copyright issues. The collaboration between content creators and these platforms becomes pivotal in maintaining the integrity of original content.

The Business of Storytelling

Karishma Mehta also addressed the criticism she and her company have faced for running Humans of Bombay as a business. She clarified that the commercial aspect of the storytelling platform was never concealed. While some storytellers choose to monetize their narratives through avenues like books and subscription platforms, Humans of Bombay opted for meaningful collaborations with partner brands. The revelation serves as a reminder that monetizing content, when done transparently and ethically, can be a legitimate business model in the creative industry.

Dealing with Online Harassment

Mehta’s statement also touched upon the disturbing aspect of online harassment. She revealed that she and her team had been subjected to bullying, including receiving rape and death threats. This highlights the severe consequences that individuals and organizations can face when involved in high-profile disputes. The abuse Mehta and her team experienced is a stark reminder of the dark side of online interactions and the need for better mechanisms to protect individuals from such abuse.

The Ongoing Commitment to Storytelling

Despite the challenges and controversies, Karishma Mehta reaffirmed her commitment to storytelling. She stated that the intense backlash they received would not deter them from telling important stories that can change the narrative and even lives. This illustrates the resilience and determination of content creators to continue making a positive impact through their work, regardless of the obstacles they face.

Impact on Content Creation and Sharing

The copyright dispute between Humans of Bombay and People of India raises important questions about the impact of such legal battles on the content creation and sharing landscape. Content creators may now become more cautious about the fine line between inspiration and imitation, and the potential legal consequences that can arise from crossing that line. This could lead to more stringent self-regulation within the industry to avoid copyright disputes.

Furthermore, as illustrated in this instance, social media sites like Meta may need to take a more active role in addressing copyright issues. The intellectual property of content creators can be protected by increased awareness and prompt action against plagiarism.The incident emphasizes the need for a more civil internet discourse. Online bullying and harassment can have detrimental effects on both individuals and organizations. It is an appeal to platforms and authorities to step up their efforts to combat online abuse and guarantee that people may express themselves without being harassed.

In conclusion, the Humans of Bombay and People of India copyright dispute has brought to the forefront important discussions about intellectual property, the business of storytelling, and online harassment. It also serves as a reminder of the power of resilience in the face of adversity. As content creators continue to share stories that impact society, the lessons from this case will undoubtedly influence the way they navigate the creative landscape in the future.