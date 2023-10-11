How To Get Kyubi XMOD2 Cyberpunk 2077

One of the most sought-after items in Cyberpunk 2077 right now is the Kyubi XMOD2, an upgraded version of the Iconic Kyubi Rifle. This formidable weapon can be a game-changer in Night City, and in this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to get your hands on it. No complicated jargon here; we’re breaking it down in simple terms even a teenager can understand.

The Kyubi Rifle has long been a favorite in Cyberpunk 2077, known for its power and versatility. Now, with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, players have the opportunity to wield the upgraded Kyubi XMOD2. This enhanced version of the rifle is not something you’d want to miss, and the good news is that obtaining it is relatively straightforward. But, be warned – it involves a bit of swimming!

Heading to Dogtown

To start your journey to claim the Kyubi XMOD2, you’ll need to make your way to Dogtown. From there, fast-travel to the Golden Pacific area, which is conveniently located near the EBM Petrochem Stadium. When you arrive in this area, you’ll spot a lion statue at the Roar of Eden building in front of you, and to the right, another lion at the Pride of Eden Casino.

Locating the Prize

Your next move is simple. Proceed straight ahead until you reach the Roar of Eden building, and be on the lookout for a pond slightly to the left. This pond holds the key to your prize.

Take a deep breath and dive in, swimming to the bottom of the murky pond toward the center. As you descend, you’ll notice green smoke that will guide you to a lifeless body, anchored by cement and a cable. This unfortunate soul’s final resting place conceals the coveted Kyubi X-MOD2 Power Assault Rifle.

With your prize in sight, make your way to the surface before you run out of air. Simply press the appropriate button (A/Space/X) to ascend, and then mantle out of the water from the ledge. Congratulations, you’ve secured the Kyubi XMOD2!

For those who prefer video instructions, the following clip will help you find the Kyubi XMOD2 in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Kyubi XMOD2 Specifications & Customizations

Given that the Kyubi XMOD2 is an upgraded weapon, players have the opportunity to further enhance its power and capabilities through attachments and mods. The available customization options include:

Scope Slot

Muzzle Slot

Mod Slot

Mod Slot

This flexibility allows you to tailor the Kyubi XMOD2 to your preferred playstyle and strategy, ensuring it suits both mid and long-range combat situations.

Now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty and explore the stats of the Kyubi XMOD2:

Gun Type : Power Assault Rifle

: Power Assault Rifle Attack Speed : 5

: 5 Damage : 70.78

: 70.78 Reload Speed : 1.92

: 1.92 Effective Range : 63.00

: 63.00 Weapon Handling: 7.79

Kyubi XMOD2 Effects:

+150% Headshot Damage Multiplier

+25% Armor Penetration

This upgraded Tier 5+ Iconic Power Assault Rifle retains these fixed stats and modifiers, making it a formidable weapon. It boasts an exceptional Headshot Damage Multiplier and offers increased armor penetration, making it a force to be reckoned with.

Maxing the Kyubi XMOD2

The Kyubi XMOD2 is an ideal choice for players seeking a weapon that excels in mid to long-range combat scenarios. When combined with the right Perks from the Reflexes Attribute, this Power Assault Rifle becomes a force to be reckoned with. To make the most of its semi-automatic firing mechanism, continuously tap the trigger to unleash a barrage of powerful shots. Thanks to its built-in Headshot Damage Multiplier, the Kyubi XMOD2 hits hard and fast, ensuring you stay ahead of the game.