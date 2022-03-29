Humble Bundle ‘Stand For Ukraine’ Deal Ends On More Than $20 Million

Humble Bundle has announced the completion of its Stand With Ukraine package, raising over $20 million for humanitarian organizations helping war-affected people in Ukraine. There have been many philanthropic efforts in the gaming world because the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Humble Bundle case ended up with too much attention. The Humble Bundle is a great way for players to do good, and the deal is sure to net millions more before it closes. According to a tweet a few days ago, over $20 million has been raised through the Humble Bundle deal, all of which could go to humanitarian causes.

Until March 25, with over 120 games, books, and software, 100% of the proceeds from the Stand With Ukraine package will be donated to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. With a minimum donation of $40, you can collect over 120 games, books, apps, game resource packs, and other goodies totaling over $2,500 through the Charity Game Pack.

The package has raised over $19 million for various charities including Together for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. In particular, these packages worked to transfer income from humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Even though the recent Itch.io Ukraine bundle is now complete, it raised over $6 million in the US and featured games like Superhot, Celeste, and A Short Hike, although the minimum donation for the Itch deal was $10, although this was encouraged. moreover, the fact that it raised millions is a phenomenal achievement, demonstrating that there are many in the gaming community willing to help the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Our all-for-charity Stand With Ukraine 🇺🇦 bundle has ended. Together, we've raised over $20 million for humanitarian relief efforts in #Ukraine! Thank you all for your support!!! ❤️https://t.co/5qd70ruIoP — Humble Bundle (@humble) March 25, 2022

On March 3, 11 Bit Studios announced that it was donating nearly $700,000 to Ukraine. Epic Games announced on March 25 that it has suspended game sales in Russia due to the unprovoked Russian attack and invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Epic Games announced that all Fortnite purchases will be donated directly to humanitarian organizations working in Ukraine. Epic Games has raised $50 million for Ukraine in three days of Fortnite earnings. While tsome independent sites have done a great job raising $12 million for charities supporting Ukrainians, you should remain in awe of what Epic has been able to achieve by donating the first two weeks of Fortnites Season 3 revenue to charities supporting Ukraine.

Many of these efforts have come from research in the video game industry, some in the form of charitable initiatives, others in the form of public displays of support for Ukraine. Techland has also joined the Polish gaming community by donating 1 million zlotys to Polska Akcja Humanitarna to support the people of Ukraine by providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine.