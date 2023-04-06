Hungary commemorates Bitcoin’s creator by building its statue

Bitcoin was created in the year 2009 by an anonymous person whom we today identify as Satoshi Nakamoto. No one knows what the person looks like, their gender, age, ethnicity or even if he/she is still alive. However, Satoshi gave us something that can free us from the shackles of the global financial system. Bitcoin is ingenious and is built in a way that it cannot be controlled by a single entity and is tamperproof. So, Hungary built a statue of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, as the country commemorates his masterpiece.

Satoshi’s statue in Hungary

No one has actually seen Satoshi Nakamoto, so when building the statue, Hungarian authorities did something really interesting. The statue is made of bronze, with the face being made of a special composite making it very shiny. So, if someone visits the statue, they can see their own face in it. The idea is to promote that everyone is satoshi (us, the common people).

The statue is located in Graphisoft Park, Budapest. The website that talks about the statue says that it was created to celebrate such a wonderful creation, both in terms of technology and the value it is adding to humanity. Satoshi’s statue also has Bitcoin’s logo on its chest and is wearing a hoodie.

The idea behind the statue

Gergely Réka and Tamás Gilly are two Hungarian sculptors that were behind the work of this masterpiece. They believed that by building the creator of Bitcoin, they could raise awareness about crypto and blockchain in general.

The task presented a significant challenge as creating a portrait sculpture of an unfamiliar person proved to be a formidable undertaking. Tamás Gilly hoped to effectively convey the fundamental concept of Bitcoin, which is that it is simultaneously owned by everyone and no one through the medium of sculpture, reported the press.

This is just the beginning, and there will come a time when Bitcoin will be everywhere. The US dollar is already on the decline to being used as a reserve currency and sometimes has to replace it. In all likelihood, it could be Bitcoin.

