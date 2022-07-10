Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Hunter Biden becomes the talk of Twitter town after 4chan users claim to have hacked his iCloud account

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

A new day and Twitter town have a new topic to rack its brains about. Currently, the Twitter spotlight is shining bright and right on Hunter Biden after 4chan users to claimed to have hacked his account. The contents of the younger Biden’s iCloud account were hacked by 4chan community users. And to support the allegations, their main political forum also featured some screenshots which are supposedly from Hunter Biden’s computer and phone. This is not the first time the younger Biden’s laptop is getting into trouble. However, the more crucial question here is whether or not we are overemphasizing the whole issue. And some of Twitter users think along the same lines. Read along to know more.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden

Hacked!

Robert Hunter Biden, the only living son of U.S President Joe Biden is not new to controversies. However this time, Twitter users are a bit skeptical about the authenticity of the matter, and you cannot blame them. Because content posted on 4chan isn’t exactly what you call verified and trustworthy information. But you never know. Perhaps this time they might not have missed the mark.

4chan is not exactly a forum that is enigmatic or secretive. However, the considerable lack of accountability and the mask of anonymity equip the users with an almost poetic license to say and do everything. This perhaps explains the forum’s reputation for the internet’s most inappropriate content. Following the news of the hack, the administrators of the site were quick to move to ensure that threads that included materials from the leak were pulled down. A good majority of the site’s users aren’t happy about the move, and many are furious.

According to the Washington Examiner, the laptop and its contents are authentic and it indeed belongs to Robert Hunter Biden. A full forensic examination was conducted on the copy of the hard drive, which confirmed the authenticity of the laptop. According to Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos, a former secret service agent, and testified cyber forensics expert, who conducted the examination, “My analysis revealed there is 100 percent certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data.”

Twitterati has been quite intrigued by the news, and as usual, we have a long line of reactions and responses. While some of them consider the news to be too insignificant and not worthy of attention, others are ready with their judgements. Let us flip through a couple of responses on Twitter.

Of all the things…

Well, what exactly did you expect?

The creativity is thought though

“Good lord” sounds about right

People are angry.

To each his own I guess.

 

Comments

comments

Send this to a friend