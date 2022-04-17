Hyperinflation and depression are here says Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki is well-known for his bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad. He has warned everyone time and again about the impending collapse of the US economy and a worldwide depression. He firmly believes that we might soon witness hyperinflation and that the biggest bubbles are going to rupture. Therefore, he advises everyone to buy Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver. These are assets he believes will stand tall during these times and protect the money of investors.

Robert Kiyosaki says hyperinflation and depression are here

Robert recently made a tweet saying Wall Street and the Feds are thieves and that an enormous bubble burst is coming. He mentioned a Wlley COYOTE moment, a reference from a cartoon show. Robert also mentioned that the government has already printed $10 trillion of fake money, which will doom the retirements of baby boomers. Invest in Bitcoin, Silver, and Gold to stay safe.

He also talked about what he did when a similar crash happened in 2008. By borrowing $300 million, he purchased real estate at very cheap rates. And that was a massive investment for him. So, based on that time to get rich again is coming soon, says Robert. It’s time to become smart and not greedy, or else you will fail.

Robert is not the only one who is bearish about the US economy

With inflation spiraling out of control and the feds showing no intention to keep things out of control, it is obvious that many other analysts believe that a recession is near. Recently, Micahel Burry commended that feds have no intention to fight inflation. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also said that the risk of pushing the US economy into recession is rising.

Billionaires Jack Dorsey and Ricardo Salinas Pliego also warned about hyperinflation in the US. Ricardo even said that he has lived through similar times in Mexico during the 1980s, and he can see the signs. All this suggests begs only one question, how to protect your money? Robert said in the past that one should invest like a capitalist to get through this.

