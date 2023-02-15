Hyundai and Kia forced to update software on millions of vehicles because of viral TikTok challenge

The software update elevates several vehicle control modules on Hyundai vehicles equipped with standard “turn-key-to-start” ignition systems resulting in locking of doors with the key fob which will further set the factory alarm and caution an “ignition kill” feature so the vehicles cannot be started when the popularized theft mode is practised on them. Customers are supposed to use the key fob to unlock their vehicles to deactivate the “ignition kill” feature.

According to Hyundai, “The software upgrade modifies certain vehicle control modules on Hyundai vehicles equipped with standard “turn-key-to-start” ignition systems. As a result, locking the doors with the key fob will set the factory alarm and activate an “ignition kill” feature so the vehicles cannot be started when subjected to the popularized theft mode. Customers must use the key fob to unlock their vehicles to deactivate the ‘ignition kill’ feature.”

Until now, there hasn’t been a countrywide accounting of how many Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen, but statistics from individual cities reveal some sense of how common the trend has become. For instance, in Milwaukee, police report that 469 Kias and 426 Hyundais were stolen in 2020. According to NPR, those numbers surged the next year to 3,557 Kias and 3,406 Hyundais. Around 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are eligible for the software update free of charge, for a total of 8.3 million cars.



This week onwards, owners of 2017-2020 Elantra, 2015-2019 Sonata, and 2020-2021 Venue vehicles qualify for the update. Moreover, other models, consisting Kona, Palisade, and Santa Fe vehicles, will be serviced from June 2023. Customers can input their vehicle’s VIN number at the Hyundai website to find out when the available slot for the upgrade. Kia will roll out its update schedule later this month.