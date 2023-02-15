Russian national with ties to Putin convicted of hacking U.S. companies in $90 million insider trading scheme

On Tuesday, a federal jury in Boston has arrested a well known Russian businessman for his alleged role in a $90-million insider trading scheme that included hacking into companies and viewing financial data before it became public.

In a statement, the Justice Department said that, Vladislav Klyushin, whose cybersecurity firm allegedly made a contract with the Kremlin, was arrested post a 10-day trial of conspiring to commit wire and securities fraud, and of a hacking-related charge.

Marc Fernich, Klyushin’s lawyer, told media groups that he was “disappointed” in the jury’s verdict and called the case “politically motivated.” He pledged to appeal to the court.

Klyushin, who is said to have close ties with Russian president, Vladimir Putin, faces up to 30 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, as per Justice Department officials. Klyushin, who is now 42, was arrested by Swiss authorities in March 2021 and was extradited by them to the US in December 2021.

former US officials earlier told the media that Klyushin’s relationship with one alleged Russian intelligence officer,, would have been of keen interest for US officials trying to glean more intelligence on Russia’s spying efforts.