IBM may pause hiring and replace 7800 jobs with AI

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) plans to freeze hiring for certain positions and replace an estimated 7,800 jobs with artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. IBM’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, revealed these plans in an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday. This report will analyze the impact of IBM’s workforce reduction strategy and the potential implications of AI on the job market.

IBM’s Workforce Reduction Strategy

IBM’s decision to freeze hiring for certain positions comes amid increasing interest in AI and its potential to transform various industries, including software development. The company expects that approximately 30% of non-customer facing roles could be replaced by AI and automation within the next five years. The roles affected by the hiring freeze include back-office functions such as human resources, administration, etc. IBM’s CEO explained that the workforce reduction strategy may include not filling roles left vacant due to attrition.

The company’s workforce reduction strategy is not new. IBM has been reducing its workforce for several years, with the latest round of job cuts announced. At that time, the company announced that it would cut approximately 1,000 jobs in the United States. The company has been shifting its focus towards high-growth areas such as cloud computing and AI while divesting its legacy businesses.

Potential Implications of AI on the Job Market

The adoption of AI in various industries has the potential to create new job opportunities and reshape the workforce. However, the impact of AI on the job market remains a topic of debate. While some experts believe that AI will create new job opportunities, others believe that it will replace many existing jobs, particularly in low-skilled and repetitive tasks.

In the software development industry, AI has been making inroads, automating tasks, and significantly improving the efficiency of the development process. As AI continues to advance, it is anticipated that an increasing number of software development tasks will be performed by AI systems, further changing the landscape of the industry. However, experts believe that the adoption of AI in software development will also create new job opportunities in areas such as AI engineering, data science, and cybersecurity.

Companies will need to adapt and invest in training and reskilling initiatives to ensure that their employees are prepared for the changes that AI-driven technologies bring to the workplace. IBM has been investing in training and reskilling initiatives for its employees, with the company announcing in 2019 that it would invest $1 billion in training and development programs for its employees over the next four years.

Conclusion

IBM’s decision to freeze hiring for certain positions and replace an estimated 7,800 jobs with AI and automation is a significant development that highlights the potential impact of AI on the job market. While the adoption of AI in various industries has the potential to create new job opportunities and reshape the workforce, the impact of AI on the job market remains a topic of debate. Companies will need to adapt and invest in training and reskilling initiatives to ensure that their employees are prepared for the changes that AI-driven technologies bring to the workplace.

