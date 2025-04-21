Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is ramping up its use of surveillance technology through a new $30 million contract with Palantir Technologies. The funding will go toward the creation of ImmigrationOS, a digital platform designed to give the agency real-time insight into people who voluntarily leave the United States, as well as identify those who overstay their visas.

The project is part of a broader effort under the Trump administration to intensify immigration enforcement, particularly through streamlined deportation processes and expanded monitoring of immigrant populations. Palantir is expected to produce a working prototype of the system by September 2025, with the agreement extending through at least 2027.

A Technological Leap in Immigration Monitoring

While Palantir has supported ICE since 2011, this contract marks a major expansion of its role. According to newly released government documents, the new platform addresses current limitations in ICE’s ability to track immigration violations in real time—particularly self-deportation and visa overstays.

Although ICE currently relies on self-reported data for some aspects of deportation, officials claim that they lack the tools to monitor actual departures accurately, especially when individuals leave the country by land. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has acknowledged technological gaps in collecting and verifying biometric and travel data at border crossings, leaving room for people to exit the U.S. undetected.

ImmigrationOS aims to close that gap and provide ICE with a comprehensive system to track immigrant activity throughout the “lifecycle” of their time in the U.S.—from entry to deportation.

Three Core Features of the New System

The ImmigrationOS platform is being built around three primary functions:

Targeting and Enforcement Prioritization: This feature is designed to help ICE identify high-priority deportation targets. The agency intends to focus on undocumented immigrants with criminal records, suspected gang affiliations, and those who have overstayed their visas. Self-Deportation Tracking: The system will provide near real-time monitoring of voluntary departures. While ICE hasn’t clarified exactly how the data will be collected, the goal is to produce accurate reports on how many people are leaving the U.S. without being formally deported. Immigration Lifecycle Process: This element will aim to streamline the broader deportation process, helping ICE more efficiently identify, manage, and remove individuals from the country.

According to ICE, the integration of these tools will improve operational efficiency and support the agency’s efforts to comply with President Trump’s executive orders accelerating deportation timelines.

Palantir Named Sole Provider for Urgent Mission

ICE justified the no-bid contract by citing an “urgent and compelling” need for ImmigrationOS. The agency emphasized that the system is necessary to tackle national security threats, including criminal gangs such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

Palantir, which has worked closely with ICE for over a decade, was selected as the only company capable of delivering the prototype within six months. The agency argued that Palantir’s prior experience and technical familiarity with ICE systems made it uniquely qualified to meet the aggressive timeline.

Concerns Over Data Collection and Privacy

Although the agency provided limited details about what data ImmigrationOS will use, ICE has confirmed that Palantir will be allowed to expand and configure its existing case management system to support the new tool. That system already enables agents to search individuals using hundreds of criteria, including immigration status, travel patterns, physical characteristics, and license plate data.

A previous government privacy review, published in 2016, warned of potential overreach in the system’s capabilities. Since then, watchdog groups have raised alarms over the increasing use of surveillance tools to track and categorize immigrants. A report by 404 Media recently revealed that ICE’s current system allows for extremely detailed searches, raising fresh concerns about profiling and data misuse.

Wider Immigration Crackdown and Legal Fallout

The Palantir contract expansion is part of a broader Trump-era campaign to tighten immigration enforcement. In recent weeks, ICE has stepped up arrests, including detaining individuals with student visas and permanent residency. At least 238 people have reportedly been deported to a high-security prison in El Salvador, some without legal representation or a chance to appeal their removal.

Additionally, DHS recently revoked temporary legal status for more than 500,000 people who had previously been allowed to stay in the U.S. under humanitarian parole programs for nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Many of these individuals were given just 30 days to leave, despite having escaped political violence or economic hardship in their home countries.

To make matters worse, the Social Security Administration labeled thousands of them as deceased, cutting off access to government services. DHS also sent out bulk deportation notices via email—including to several U.S. citizens and immigration lawyers—leading to confusion and outrage.