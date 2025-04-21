Google is facing one of its biggest legal blows yet. In a ruling that could dramatically reshape the digital advertising industry, a federal judge has determined that the tech giant unlawfully monopolized key parts of the online ad market, effectively giving the U.S. government a green light to move forward with plans to break up Google’s ad tech business.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema concluded that Google used its overwhelming power in online advertising to shut out competition, inflate costs for publishers, and tilt the playing field in its favor—all in violation of federal antitrust laws.

Google’s Grip on Digital Advertising

At the heart of the case is Google’s dominance over the digital ad ecosystem. The company runs both the tools publishers use to sell ads on their websites and the marketplace where advertisers compete to buy those ad placements. This dual role has raised serious concerns about conflicts of interest, especially since Google’s own products can influence who wins those bids and at what price.

Judge Brinkema highlighted that Google’s ad exchange—formerly known as AdX—commands between 54% and 65% of the global market. The next biggest player? A distant 6%. With this level of control, Google has been taking a hefty slice—about 20%—from each ad transaction, leaving competitors and publishers at a disadvantage.

According to expert testimony cited in the decision, this setup not only gave Google an edge but actively undermined rival platforms. The judge called out specific practices such as “First Look” and “Last Look,” which allowed Google’s own systems to jump the queue or swoop in with a winning bid at the last second—practices that the DOJ argued amounted to digital market rigging.

A Judge’s Harsh Critique

Brinkema did not mince words in her ruling, saying the DOJ had successfully proven that Google had “willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts” to maintain its dominance. She compared Google’s control of both sides of the ad exchange to a bank owning the stock market—a setup ripe for abuse.

Her decision found that the company violated three key provisions of the Sherman Antitrust Act, a cornerstone of U.S. competition law.

Government Eyes Breakup of Ad Tech Unit

With the ruling in hand, the Department of Justice is now pushing for Google to divest major parts of its ad business. The DOJ argues that breaking up the company’s ad tech operations is the only way to restore fair competition and allow smaller players a fighting chance.

This isn’t the first time Google’s business practices have been legally challenged. Just last year, a separate court found the company guilty of anticompetitive behavior for paying billions to ensure Google Search was the default option on browsers and mobile devices.

In response to these growing concerns, the DOJ has floated bold ideas—including forcing Google to sell off Chrome, the world’s most popular browser, and even separating it from Android, its mobile operating system.

Global Scrutiny Mounts

Google’s legal troubles aren’t limited to the U.S. Regulators in Europe, Canada, the UK, China, India, and Japan are also investigating the company for potential antitrust violations. These probes reflect a wider effort to rein in the influence of Big Tech on a global scale.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, insists that breaking up the tech giant would do more harm than good. Company executives have argued that such drastic action could disrupt the online ecosystem, hurt consumers, and even threaten national security by weakening a key American technology leader.

Google: “We Won Half the Case”

Despite the ruling, Google is painting the outcome as a partial victory. The judge dismissed some of the DOJ’s claims, specifically those related to advertiser-side ad networks. She also rejected allegations that the company had deleted internal chats to obstruct justice.

Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, emphasized that the company prevailed on “several key claims” and stated confidently that they had “won half the case.” Google has announced plans to appeal the portions of the decision it lost.