$20 off on Tekken 8 for players new to QVC

Tekken 8 would beg to differ with those who believe that boxing with a bear or a mystery man wearing a jaguar mask is a poor idea. We have an offer that will save you $20 on a copy of the most recent game in the illustrious fighting game franchise, so check it out to see who performs better in the ring of honor.

By entering the code NEWJANUARY at checkout, new customers may save $20 on purchases of $40 or more on QVC through January 31. Among the titles available are recent releases such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Tekken 8, which Wario64 was the first to see available for purchase. Earlier the game was priced at $70 but the customers new to QVC get a special 29% off that $20. Now the Game is available for $50 for the new user.

About the Game

In the lengthy Tekken series, Tekken 8 is the most recent entry and, in my opinion, among the greatest. The production team worked even harder this time around, cramming this new game with every conceivable mode and feature after the last series entry proved successful.

The fighting game Tekken 8 was created by Arika and Bandai Namco Studios. On January 26, 2024, Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. In the Tekken series, it is the tenth overall and the eighth canon release. The Dark Awakens, the game’s story mode, picks up six months after the events of its predecessor and centers on the pivotal encounter between the two main protagonists, Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, who are father and son. Jin wants to kill his father to put an end to the chaos in their family. Thirty-two old and new people make up the game’s tale, and each of them adds a little story to the larger plot.

Review of Tekken 8

Over the years, the Tekken series has benefited greatly from ease of accessibility. A large and varied character gallery, spectacular and simple-to-manage but complex combat, and a combination of serious and lighthearted game modes have made the series a success, especially since the third version.

Simply said, Bandai Namco has discovered a winning idea, one that is strengthened in Tekken 8. There are 32 characters (including three brand-new ones) available right away, and there are several game types to pick from. You may battle against someone on the same sofa, online, or alone.

Game performance review

You also can’t bemoan the visuals, even though Tekken 7 has aged very undignified in that area. Furthermore, the standards for what constitutes a fighting game have recently been upped by the release of Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1.

Thankfully, Tekken 8 outperforms its predecessor and dominates the visual aesthetics of its competitors. This is especially true of the character models’ intricacy, which has significantly improved; the figures now move more fluidly and appear more alive and lifelike than they did in the past.

Without taking away from the action itself, the surroundings are even more visually appealing. However, because of how lively and fierce the battles are, it’s difficult to look away from the two competitors.