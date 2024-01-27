Many homes now have Google Home devices, which improve convenience and connectivity in our life. On the other hand, switching Wi-Fi networks can seem like a difficult undertaking. Do not be alarmed! This tutorial will help you modify the Wi-Fi on your Google Home so that the switchover goes smoothly and without any problems.

Get Ready for the Transition

It’s important to get ready before starting the Wi-Fi transition process. Ensure that the new Wi-Fi network credentials—password and SSID—are close at hand. Furthermore, confirm that your Google Home gadget is powered on and plugged in.

Launch the Google Home App

To modify your Google Home’s Wi-Fi, start by opening the Google Home app on your smartphone or tablet. This app is your central hub for managing and setting up your Google Home devices.

Choose the Device

Locate and choose the particular Google Home device for which you wish to modify the Wi-Fi network inside the Google Home app. Any Google Home device in your configuration might be this, including the Google Home Mini and Google Nest Hub.

Access Device Settings

Locate the settings icon after choosing the preferred device. Typically, a gear or three horizontal lines are used to symbolise this. To view the device settings, tap this symbol.

Select Wi-Fi Network

There ought to be a Wi-Fi network-related choice in the device settings. It may have a label that says “Network” or “Wi-Fi.” To continue, tap this option.

Forget the Current Wi-Fi Network

You must “forget” the current Wi-Fi network in order to change it. Search for the “Forget Network” or a comparable alternative. When asked, confirm the action you took.

Connect to the New Wi-Fi Network

Your Google Home device will go into setup mode if you forget the current network. To link your Google Home to the new Wi-Fi network, adhere to the on-screen directions. When prompted, enter the new network’s SSID and password.

Finishing the Setup

The setup will proceed once the new Wi-Fi credentials have been entered. When the process is finished, your Google Home device will connect to the new network and you’ll receive a confirmation.

Verify Connection

Use a short command or pose a question to your Google Home to make sure the Wi-Fi change was successful. You’ve changed the Wi-Fi network successfully if it reacts as expected.

Troubleshooting

Verify that the new network is stable, check your Wi-Fi credentials, and perform the setup procedure again if you run into any problems. Seek further help from Google’s support resources if issues continue.

In conclusion, although switching the Wi-Fi on your Google Home device can appear difficult at first, you can do it easily by following these easy instructions. Keeping your Google Home connected is essential to taking advantage of all of its functions, regardless of whether you’ve upgraded your router or relocated. Happy streaming and controlling your smart home, and voice commanding with your newly connected Google Home!