Illegal Indian call centres are blamed for American’s $10 Billion loss.

NEW DELHI: According to FBI data, unauthorized call centres targeting senior US people have cost more than 25,000 crore in losses over the past two years. In the past 11 months, call center-related thefts have cost Americans $10.2 billion, a 47% rise from the same period previous year. This pattern of financial loss is continuing. In order to learn more about the contact centre fraud and to prevent money transfers using cryptocurrency, the FBI has appointed a representative in the US Embassy in Delhi to collaborate with the CBI and the Delhi Police.

Daud, FBI South Asia Head and the legal connected to US embassy in Delhi, has noted an estimated loss of 8000 crore over the last 11 months of 2022 and in 2021 on the FBI website. We note that older persons over the age of 60 make up the majority of the victims. In the past two years, we have incurred losses of up to $3 billion

The FBI is ready to give the local law enforcement agencies the proof they need to take action against the involved offenders. To identify the criminals as soon as possible, the CBI and Interpol are strongly collaborating. Daud claimed that over the past two years, tech support cases have increased by 130% yearly and that Americans have lost 9200 crores of rupees, or Rs 2800 crore in 2021 and Rs 6400 crore in the first eleven months of 2022.

The FBI’s head of operations in South Asia claims that the agency worked closely with Indian law enforcement to track down these gangs and put the world’s fifth-largest economy at danger. The majority of the losses are a result of investment, personal data, business email compromise, and tech support. More than 8.5 lakh complaints with losses of $6.9 billion were made in 2021, while 7.8 lakh complaints with losses of $10.2 billion were made in 2022, according to daud.

Daud told Times of India (TOI) It may not be national security concern yet, but reputation is involved, and we don’t want India to suffer at that count

