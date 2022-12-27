MARK THE DATE! Samsung Galaxy S22 FE to launch in Feb 2023

It’s time when everyone is waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series with regular S23 then an S23 Plus and S23 Ultra to make their way to launch. In between the hype for Galaxy S23 series, we are forgetting one major budget flagship phone, isn’t it? Well, while reading the headline you might have got flashbacks about the existence of Samsung’s Fan Edition smartphone.

It was not too long since we got to see the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone which made its way to launch, but after the S21 FE, now it’s time for an upgrade to the next S22 FE.

Well, for the people who are following leaks, you might have come across the news that said that Samsung will be possibly canceling its entire FE lineup, but it looks like still, the works on this new budget flagship beast are going on.

As of now, you know that there might be a Samsung Galaxy S22 FE happening and making its way to launch, but it again will leave us jumbled with questions like when will it launch? What will it feature? and everything, so to put a pause to your questions, here we have brought everything you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE – A new hope in the budget flagship lineup

Samsung’s FE edition has been among the smartphone which has been known for bringing that premium-level feature with few high-end internals. So, this does bring hope for the users who are more dependent to get the flagship experience but by not end up spending lakhs of rupees on smartphones.

Talking about this Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, here the smartphone will be getting its power from a new Samsung-developed chipset, the Exynos 2300 SoC which will be the new 4NM-based chipset.

However, it is something that we have to wait for confirmation because the track record of the Exynos chipset has been quite poor in performance and battery life and it seems like Samsung is saving its existing Galaxy S22 Ultra by not including a Qualcomm chipset.

However, given that the previous year’s FE editions garnered a lot of love and thumps from its customers only for incorporating a Qualcomm, the likelihood of Samsung sticking with a Qualcomm processor solely is high, but let’s hope for the best for now.

FAQs for Samsung Galaxy S22 FE

Will S22 FE come out?

Even though, there were a lot of speculations about the cancellation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE. However, there are reports saying that the smartphone maker is working on the smartphone and probably launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE in a new avatar in February of 2023.

What is the difference between Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 FE?

The main difference between the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 FE is focused on the specification as well as pricing. So, the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 will be coming with a comparatively better specification but the internals which includes the chipset will be remaining the same (if leaks go right).

You will get a better camera, battery, and design for the regular S22 whereas to cut the cost of the pricing, the S22 FE will be coming with a slightly degraded camera but still, it will be among the best working cameras for the price it features. Talking about the pricing, the gap between the pricing of these two models will be definitely high.

Usually, the Galaxy S22 comes in a price range of above Rs. 70,000 whereas the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE will be managing to price below Rs. 50,000.