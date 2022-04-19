iMocha: Revolutionizing the world of tech recruitment through AI-enabled assessment solutions

Leveraging powerful AI simulators, interviewing tools and talent analytics, iMocha is the most comprehensive skills assessment platform serving fast growing global organizations. Mr. Sujit Karpe, Co-Founder and CTO, iMocha, talks about how iMocha has enabled talent acquisition and management teams to thoroughly assess individual skills proficiency with job-role based assessments for both recruitment and learning.

1. Tell us how iMocha started? How did it develop into what it is today?

Our CEO Amit D. Mishra, and I, were frustrated – while searching candidates for technical profiles we found a huge skills gap exists in the market. We needed job-fit talent, faster for the IT services company we had founded. And, as we tried to recruit talent, we realised that hiring was inefficient. Incredibly inefficient! We set out to do something to fix this obvious gap, firstly for ourselves. But very quickly we realised that this was a problem others were facing too. We started to realise that traditional practices were wearing organisations down and killing productivity; so, as tech-driven people in today’s tech-savvy world, we had to address this.

This was how iMocha was born.

Founded in 2015, iMocha enables talent acquisition and management teams to thoroughly assess individual skills proficiency with job-role based assessments for both recruitment and learning. Leveraging powerful AI simulators, interviewing tools and talent analytics, iMocha is the most comprehensive skills assessment platform serving fast growing global organizations.

2. What is the novelty that it brings to the particular sphere?

iMocha’s digital skills assessment products for Talent Acquisition and Talent Development are reimagining the way organizations measure the knowledge of their existing as well as new employees. iMocha provides the World’s Largest Skills Assessment library of over 2,500+ assessments across coding, data science, AI, ML, cybersecurity, RPA, enterprise applications, Cloud computing, storage, network, infrastructure management, application development, aptitude, banking and more.

3. What are the technologies that iMocha leverages in its products?

iMocha is built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and has been awarded as the Best PaaS solution on Azure by Microsoft.

– For making every assessment secure we leverage AI-based facial recognition.

– iMocha has two patents for its Pseudo-Coding Algorithm

– Our Live Coding Interviews enable three to four interviewers to remotely interact with coders via live video

– 25+ Coding Compilers

– AI-LogicBox for evaluating functional skills like SAP, UiPath, Salesforce

4. Tell us about iMocha’s solutions?

iMocha is the world leader in digital skills assessment for global enterprises. We have the largest skills library in the world with fully customizable assessments, superior platform experience, insightful talent analytics and dependable customer support. Our platform empowers talent acquisition teams to fast-track their recruitment saving almost 40% time will hiring candidates. Learning and Development leaders are leveraging our skills assessment solution for measuring the effectiveness of their L&D programs

iMocha benefits for Talent Acquisition

Reduce attrition by hiring job-fit candidates

Secured Remote Assessment using image or video proctoring

Cut down on interview logistics

iMocha benefits for Talent Development

Internal mobility based on skill proficiency

Measure ROI of Upskilling/ Reskilling

Conducting Skill Gap Analysis with an engaging Employee Experience

5. As we can see you have strong clients, tell us about them?

Today, iMocha is the preferred skills assessment partner to Fortune 500 and global enterprises. We are helping customers across IT, financial services, telecom, consulting etc with data-driven recruitment and talent analytics. These leading enterprises love iMocha because of our vast skills library, innovative platform, fastest response to custom test creation and amazing customer support.

6. What is your vision for iMocha?

Our vision is to – Help Organizations manage Skills Life Cycle of Employees from Hire to Retire!