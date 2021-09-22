Improve your brain with daily crossword

Crosswords have been one of the most popular puzzle games of all time, and newspapers have had their fair share of credit in making crossword puzzle games the staple of people’s mornings for more than a century, a few years here and there. Generations of a family must have played the game during some time of their lives, ask your parents about it and ask your grandparents about it! Even today, there are several households that have made crossword puzzles a ritual for every morning, fresh brain teasers ready with their freshly brewed coffee.

We call it a game but it is more than that, and we know that by years of research. Crosswords are a great way to stimulate your mind, rather the best workout for your brain that gives you endless benefits for the long term. I know, in this generation of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, Crossword puzzle games must seem boring but it’s actually not! These games are one of the most entertaining, especially when you play them with your family and friends, a typical good old-fashioned game that gives you laughs, keeps you entertained, and is one of the best mental exercises.

Much like jogging and running that keeps you fit on the outside, crossword puzzles are games that keep your mind fit in terms of attention, focus and even improves serious medical conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia as well. The benefits are endless and so is the fun, it is the perfect boredom buster that is actually beneficial for you. Just find the missing letters, complete the puzzle and you’re done- move on to the next one. Word search puzzles are that simple!

What is a Crossword puzzle?

Crossword (cross-the-word), the name is self-explanatory but just for the sake of millennials, let’s get a quick glimpse of what a crossword puzzle actually is.

A crossword puzzle is usually a rectangular diagram with divided blanks and shaded squares. In order to understand a puzzle, you must identify the horizontal blanks, vertical blanks, and in some puzzles, even diagonal blanks. There are numbers on this diagram that help you to know the clues from the list.

Speaking of clues, it is the heart and soul of the game! Along with the puzzle, you will get a list of clues numbered in match with the blanks of the diagram, which will help you to get to that exact word. For each blank, you will have to enter a letter, a letter that fits perfectly with the clue and matches the number of empty blanks, and aligns perfectly with their adjacent blank is probably the right answer, but without a clue, there is nothing you can do. The words cross another, for instance- an ‘A’ from ‘Apple’ could be aligned with an ‘A’ of ‘Astronomy’, these letters interlock which provides you with a puzzle within the game.

What are the benefits of playing Crossword Puzzles?

Well, there are endless benefits to this simple newspaper game that people have been reaping since 1913. Let me tell you some of the most interesting benefits of playing crossword puzzle games, in your newspaper or on your smartphone or tablets or even computers for that matter.

Improves your vocabulary:

Crossword puzzles are designed to be difficult but with ample clues and interesting facts. Vocabulary plays a major role when you are talking to someone and fall short of words, it’s a struggle that can only be improved with more reading and guess what, playing crossword puzzles. The more you play with words, the more you tend to learn and them and use them in everyday communication.

Maintains social connections:

Crossword puzzles are fun to play alone but have you ever tried them with your friends or family members? Research has shown that playing crosswords with your social circle improves your speed of thinking and processing complications. It keeps you in touch with your social circle and enhances your confidence in more ways than you can guess.

Improves mental health:

Mental health is as important as your physical health and crossword puzzles are the best to exercise your mind. Everyone is having a busy life that leads to stress which further proliferates into physical symptoms and psychological imbalance. Starting your day with a crossword puzzle or playing crossword games in your free time has actually shown out to enhance your productivity, boost interpersonal relationships, and improved performance.

These are the three major benefits of playing crossword puzzles but as I said, they are limitless in number. From simple lifting up of the mood to curing dementia and Alzheimer’s, crossword puzzles have paved their way into our lives and I would recommend everyone to spend at least 15 minutes every day to exercise their occupied minds.

So, if you are looking for word search games online or crossword puzzles, or the best crossword solutions, Crossword Answers 911 would be the perfect search for you, your perfect little crossword assistant.