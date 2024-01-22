Loot boxes, which players may buy and contain random goods of various values, are a contentious feature that some regulators have compared to gambling. Last year, Counter-Strike made around $1 billion from these instances. It’s common knowledge that gamers will pay hefty prices for in-game goods, particularly in Counter-Strike, where a virtual weapon skin went for more than $500,000 the previous year. Counter-Strike income is tracked by CS2 Case Tracker, which revealed that loot box keys alone brought in $980 million for the game.

The Daily Dot reports that the enormous amount does not even account for extra purchases made via Steam or collection packs that are offered through the Counter-Strike shop and contain the keys. Regulators and players have long contested whether or not loot boxes encourage underage gambling, despite the fact that game companies profit greatly from them.

Loot boxes usually function as follows, though the specifics differ from game to game: you purchase a loot box with real money or in-game currency, and it then provides you with a randomly selected gift. Usually, these awards are only cosmetic, offering the player a new outfit or a different appearance for their firearm without really giving them an edge in the game.

Around 55,000 persons in the UK between the ages of 11 and 15 have a gambling issue, according to a 2020 gambling study released by the UK Parliament. According to the country’s 2005 Gambling Act, the research suggested reclassifying “loot boxes” in video games as gambling. According to a survey conducted by academics at The University of York, from 2010 to 2019, 71% of the most popular games on Steam have downloadable content.

UK Gambling Commission is unable to take action against the game

However, because the Gambling Act does not apply to loot boxes, the UK’s Gambling Commission has stated that it is unable to take any action in this regard. In July 2023, the UK’s Department for Culture, Media, and Sport released a set of ten guidelines that developers should adhere to in order to “enhance player protection” and is still actively investigating loot boxes.

Limiting the purchase of loot boxes to those under the age of eighteen and revealing the existence of loot boxes in games before purchase and download are two suggestions. The Entertainment Software Ratings Board, which is in charge of video game ratings, introduced a rating area in April 2020 that highlights games that incorporate randomized in-game purchases, such as those that use “loot boxes, gacha games, item or card packs, prize wheels, treasure chests, and more.”

About the Game

One multiplayer tactical first-person shooter with objectives is called Counter-Strike. To accomplish goals like securing a site to plant or destroy a bomb and rescuing or protecting hostages, two opposing teams the Terrorists and the Counter-Terrorists compete in game types. In-game cash that may be used to purchase more potent weapons in later rounds is awarded to players at the conclusion of each round, depending on their unique performance.