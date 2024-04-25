In a groundbreaking interview, CA Akhil Iyer, Co-Founder of edZeb, shared earnest insights into the ACCA course. The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is a globally recognized for shaping future ready professionals in the field of accounting and finance. CA Akhil Iyer’s expertise enlightens how this course at edZeb is really beneficial for aspiring accountants and students pursuing commerce in class 11th and 12th as well as graduation to enhance their career prospects in this vertical.

Students who wish to succeed in profiles such as accounting, auditing, and finance, risk, etc. the ACCA course is an appropriate path for sure. With its extensive curriculum and widespread recognition, it offers the expertise and skills an individual would need to succeed in the fast-paced corporate world. Upon asked how does this course offers an assured future to aspirants, he said “ACCA opens doors to a myriad of career opportunities, enabling individuals to work in various industries and geographical locations worldwide.” CA Akhil Iyer highlighted the scope in detail.

So we were curious to know if ACCA provides a student who is pursuing B.Com or other related graduation in commerce such as BAF, etc. an edge over others, to which he further added, “It adds practical insights and industry-relevant skills in addition to strong conceptual knowledge. Also, a student may get up to 5 exemptions based on their prior qualification.” he explained. This combination simplifies advancement in career while also enhancing future job opportunities across different profiles and sectors. In this technological era, where online education has become handy, edZeb stands out as the fastest learning platform, providing top-notch coaching for the aspirants. CA Akhil Iyer gave insights on edZeb’s approach, stating, “At our institute, we believe in delivering personalized learning experiences tailored to every student’s needs. Our team of expert mentors and faculties ensure that students receive 360 degree support (doubt sessions, mock exams, exam tips and tricks etc.) throughout their ACCA journey.”

edZeb’s teaching methodologies and Learning Management System (LMS interactive) set it apart within the offline and online education industry. Through live offline and online sessions, practical industry insights, mock exams, quizzes etc, edZeb prepares students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the respective exams. This institute has also recently inaugurated its first of its own offline center in Connaught Place Delhi. The 2nd and 3rd centers are being opened in Pitampura, Delhi and Mohali, Punjab (Near to Chandigarh). CA Akhil Iyer emphasized edZeb’s commitment to excellence, stating, “Our platform goes beyond traditional approaches of education, providing students with practical insights, application to real-world practical situations and opportunities to upskill to succeed in their ACCA exams and beyond.”

With their guidance, students gain a competitive edge in their entire preparation, encouraging them to resolve the challenges of the accounting profession with confidence. Speaking about his vision for the future of online & offline learning, CA Akhil Iyer stated, “In the modern era of technology, online edTech platforms have the potential to empower access to quality education and inspire students worldwide to achieve their academic and professional goals.”

This coaching institute is at the forefront of transforming online education, promoting students to reach their full potential in the accounting and finance fields as CA Akhil Iyer and his team continues to pioneer innovative approaches for the ACCA course. edZeb is a leading online and offline learning platform dedicated to providing high-quality education in accounting & finance. With a team of expert educators holding a collective 75+ years of experience and innovative teaching methodologies, edZeb empowers students to excel in their academic and professional pursuits. Additionally, they also firmly follow the KICN approach which is Knowledge Integrated with Corporate Needs wherein, the mentors primary motive is to offer apt theoretical knowledge with real world experiences to face corporate challenges, making them the most highly sought institute for ACCA coaching in Delhi and ACCA course in Mumbai. Visit our website edZeb to know more about us.

