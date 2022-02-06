In Ethereum, a DAO set up to free Julian Assange raised $7.6 million

A group of cypherpunks has formed a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to strive to release Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder and activist who is currently imprisoned. The DAO has so far raised $7.5 million in ether, which will go toward Assange’s legal bills and raising public awareness about his case.

The Assangedao is a group set up to fight for Julian Assange’s freedom. Assange is currently being held in the London maximum-security prison Belmarsh. The aim of the group is to bring attention to the corruption surrounding Assange’s case and assist in his release.

DAO has raised $7.6 million in ether

Julian Assange has been granted political asylum via a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Assange is a well-known journalist and activist who created the website Wikileaks, and he is being investigated by the US government for publishing a series of Army intelligence disclosures handed to him by Chelsea Manning in 2010. (formerly Bradley Manning). Because of his involvement in leaking secret American intelligence documents, the US wants Assange extradited to the US.

Assange is currently detained in the London maximum-security prison Belmarsh, where the whistleblower has been since 2019. The Assangedao intends to bring attention to the corruption surrounding Assange’s case and assist in his release. The aim, according to the group’s website, is to keep fighting for Julian Assange. The website assangedao.org describes Julian Assange’s freedom.

According to the website:”We will raise funds to help with his legal fees and campaigns to increase public awareness of the systemic failure of our justice systems. We, the cypherpunks, are rallying to the cause of a fellow cypherpunk in distress”.

With the help of digital artist Pak, the DAO will issue a Justice Governance Token. The website also has a quotation from Assange that reads, “One of the finest ways to accomplish justice is to expose injustice.”

Using current ethereum (ETH) currency rates, the Assange-centric DAO has raised 2,533.91 ether, or roughly $7.5 million. The DAO’s goal is to raise ethereum in exchange for the $JUSTICE governance token, which will be used to bid on a 1/1 NFT.

According to the group’s DAO campaign on a juice box. The Assange family has backed the project, according to the Assangedao team, and “has worked closely with the DAO.”

