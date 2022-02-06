Coachella and FTX to Sell Lifetime Festival Passes as Solana-based NFTs

Coachella has unveiled NFT collections of “unique experiences” and lifetime passes following a collaboration with FTX.

Coachella, a multi-day music and arts festival in California, teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to introduce non-fungible token (NFT) collections to attendees. The Solana network is used to create digital collectibles.

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will return this April after being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It introduced a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) granting lifetime passes and VIP access to the event to provide fans with more options on its homecoming.

“Coachella Keys Collection,” “Sights and Sounds Collection,” and “Desert Reflections Collection” are the three categories. The first contains ten tokens and provides lifetime admission to the festival as well as “special experiences.” The second is a collection of 10,000 souvenirs featuring legendary photographs and soundtracks from the Polo Fields.

With a starting price of $180, the “Desert Reflections Collection,” which contains 1,000 NFTs, is the most expensive. It commemorates Coachella’s 20th anniversary.

All digital items are based on Solana, a blockchain system that Coachella describes as “environmentally friendly.”

The festival’s organizers promised to distribute the revenues to charitable organizations. GiveDirectly, Lideres Campesinas, and Find Food Bank are among them.

Coachella’s Digital Innovation Manager, Sam Schoonover, revealed why the company opted to enter the NFT world:

“We’ve all seen how NFTs on the internet enable actual ownership of art and media. We wanted to go a step further and use NFTs to enable ownership of real-world events as well. For the first time ever, only blockchain can provide us with the unique capacity to sell tradable lifelong passes to Coachella.”

Some People Are Against NFTs

Despite their growing popularity as a global trend, non-fungible tokens are not for everyone. Kanye West, an American rapper and fashion designer, encouraged his fans not to ask him to “perform NFTs” earlier this week. Essential items, in his opinion, are those found in the physical world rather than in the digital one.

Ye made it clear in an all-caps Instagram post on Monday that he has no interest in creating or promoting NFTs at this time. “STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFTs, I’M NOT CO-SIGNING… “FOR THE TIME BEING, I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE; I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD,” he said beside(s) a photo of a piece of paper with handwritten lettering.

Joe Rogan, a podcast host, and commentator is similarly opposed to digital collectibles. NFTs, according to the American, is a “strange racket that makes no sense.” He is a proponent of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

