In Interview with Madhura Moulik, Co- Founder and CEO, Skilfinity

As Digitization is becoming embedded in human behaviour, it has become a big tool in marketing and advertising of brands. Skilfinity wields these related tools efficiently and effectively for the benefit of its clients and audiences. The organisation offers digital marketing and analytics solution to create brand stories and successfully provide digital storytelling experiences. To know more about them we got in touch with their founder Madhura Moulik, Read on to know more about them:

What is the idea behind skilfinity?

While we were doing our corporate jobs, we noticed the rise in requirements for innovative marketing products and solutions but with a lack of understanding on deliverables. We soon realised that we wanted to bridge the gap between clients’ expectations and customer satisfaction. We incorporated Skilfinity in 2017 and started off with our base in Singapore. We not only understood client’s requirements but also provided services that catered to their requirements. Over the years, we have expanded our presence across India, Singapore, SEA, Malaysia, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tell us about your product and services?

Skilfinity is a full-service Digital Marketing and Analytics company, which creates brand narrations and personalized user experiences translating them into measurable business performance for the customers. Co-Founded by Madhura Moulik and Ujjal De, the company helps brands to be visible and popular online. Working with startups (and being one itself) and SMEs in the region, Skilfinity understands the space well. It focuses on the businesses objectives and how best can those be achieved, through online media (both search and social) – So from crafting the digital strategy, executing, measuring, and optimizing to achieve the business goals, skilfinity covers it all.

How are your services revolutionizing digital marketing in the fintech space?

FinTech space is evolving with time, it has grown 67% in the last 5 years. The demonization in India followed by the pandemic accelerated the growth. As the end-users adapted tech in banking and executed a major chunk of daily banking activities through their handheld device, the ecosystem grew and a Tsunami of Fintech and Insurtech organizations came into play. Leveraging technology and digital media to reach a larger user base was next and that is where we are good at!

From speaking the user language, designing the interface which makes the adoption easy for the user, educating the audiences about tech evolution and new banking products and ease of use via web and mobile – we walked together with Fintech pioneers enabling them to grab a larger market share.

What do you think about the role of a metaverse in marketing today?

The world is progressing towards a decentralised web and creating a whole new virtual world to operate – the Metaverse! It is the future.

Honestly, it is still in that hype/fad stage, where we see loads of first movers creating a lot of buzz (like McDonald’s US has partnered with fashion designer Humberto Leon to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the metaverse. Titled “McDonald’s Hall of Zodiacs: 2022 Lunar New Year by Humberto Leon”, the virtual gallery features zodiac animals designed by Leon, who is also co-founder of fashion brand Opening Ceremony.), and equal number of sceptics saying the tech and infrastructure has not yet evolved for mass adoption of the concept!

IMHO, while both parties are true, and this is a considerable long term change (a decade is what I personally anticipate for a full realisation), the changes are happening very fast – this immersive, digital environment populated by virtual avatars representing actual people – aka Metaverse, is here to stay, and it is very exciting for us marketers to leverage it and create unique experience for our audience and consumers.

What do you think is the most promising trend in digital marketing today?

Digital Marketing has been promising and evolving over the years. With the pandemic, it has escalated further and faster than predicted. Unseen trends have emerged in the last 2 years, various platforms like OTT & content creators/influencer have made it easier to connect wider audiences, generate conversions and attract eyeballs for brand products. Now the brands not only understand new age solutions but the return and engagement on all of media channels also comparatively higher.

Trends we forsee:

We believe future advertising on OTT platforms will be a mandate for most marketers. Leveraging influencers and original content creators – who can sway their follower base with their choices and opinions. The security of blockchain, and power of crypto, will power the Metaverse for us to experience some extraordinary brand engagements. No-code tools especially in the marketing world will help all to integrated quickly with their customers creating designer landing pages to chat bots, by click of a button.

Which technologies do you employ in your digital marketing services?

We use a wide array of tools in our day to day lives as a digital marketers:

For regular ones, like everyone, plain old search and social (FB/Insta/LinkedIn/TikTok) tools to advanced and technical tools like Ahrefs, SEMrush for search engine optimization, Canva and Adobe for designing, Slack, Jira for project management and communications and Grammarly etc for content.

What is your future vision for Skilfinity?

The focus is tech and expanding our footprint across the current and potential market in the coming years, working with businesses that use technology to accelerate growth for the economy as a whole – the sustainable tech, application of deep tech in the industry of Banking, finance, education etc.

Employer branding will be big with the great resignation and major skill gap/labor crunch worldwide and we are actively working with some of our clients in this space.

Another major push is towards expanding our partner ecosystem. In pure numbers we have been growing 100% year on year and while maintaining pace, we want to expand our geographic presence and expand the team.