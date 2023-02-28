In the midst of layoffs, Elon Musk may appoint the CEO of ‘The Boring Company.’

In the midst of Twitter’s ongoing layoffs, Elon Musk may have identified a new CEO: Steve Davis, a long-time Musk associate and current CEO of The Boring Company. Musk founded The Boring Company, which provides infrastructure and tunnel construction services. Davis joined Twitter as part of Musk’s transition team last year, according to Platformer. Musk assigned Davis the task of reducing costs by $500 million, but he ended up reducing costs by nearly $1 billion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Puja in Bengaluru: Male Activists Worship Tesla CEO for Buying Twitter; Watch Viral Video.

“His success in bringing costs down by any means necessary has led to growing internal speculation that Musk will choose him to be Twitter’s next CEO,” according to the report. Davis has emerged as one of Musk’s top lieutenants at Twitter, which is undergoing massive layoffs and churn. According to the report, the most recent layoff affected more than 200 employees, with Davis playing a key role. The most recent round of layoffs affected more product managers, engineers, and data scientists. Chris Reidy, the company’s acting sales director, was also asked to leave. With this latest layoff, the Twitter CEO has now completed at least four rounds of layoffs.

This is despite his promise not to fire any more employees following his brutal layoffs in November last year, which affected two-thirds of the microblogging platform’s 7,500 employees. The Boring Company began as a subsidiary of SpaceX before splitting up in 2018. Twitter layoffs continue; Elon Musk continues to fire employees despite promises not to. Its ongoing projects are for intra-city transit systems, which are all-electric, zero-emissions, high-speed underground public transportation systems that transport passengers to their destination without stopping in between.

ABOUT STEVE DAVIS

Steven Peter Davis is a former professional footballer and English football manager who works as a trainer scout for Wolverhampton Wanderers. He played over 100 league games as a defender for three different clubs: Crewe Alexandra, Burnley, and Barnsley. His modern-era record of six world titles has been surpassed by both Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan, and only O’Sullivan has won more UK Championships. Davis won a record 84 professional titles and finished second in 38 events, 28 of which were ranking event victories.

Steve Davis is a true Snooker Legend. He has been a professional player for over 30 years and still continues to compete in major competitions while also review and confirm on them for the BBC at times.