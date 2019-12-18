InCred secured $5.9 mn debt from Centrum and others

InCred Financial Services has now secured $5.9 million in the debt funding round.

The company has issued 257 non-convertible debentures to 39 allottees at face value of INR 10000000 each in two different tranches to secure a total debt of around INR 41.9 crore, said the announcement.

This is the third debt funding round in as many months for the InCred. It has last secured around in the month of November, where it secured $4.4 million.

InCred was founded by the former Deutsche Bank Executive Bhupinder Singh in the year 2016 and launched its operations in 2017. It is an integrated provider of financing solutions and advisory services to corporate and institutional clients via the capital markets, investment banking, and asset management platforms.

