India Barres Tesla from Importing Cars from China for Domestic Sales

Tesla is the largest and currently the most successful producer and seller of electric vehicles. They are also on the forefront in the research and innovation of electric vehicles. The company is founded by Elon Musk is also the current chief executive officer of it.

The transport ministry has said that they are open to expanding their operations to India and start selling their cars in the country. They can set up manufacturing plans in India and factories and export their vehicles from India to the rest of the world. But they are not allowed to import any of their vehicles from China and sell them in India.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said in a meeting with other government officials that producing vehicles in China and then selling them in this country will not bode well to them.

Tesla has been eagerly waiting to expand their operations to India but haven’t due to the high tariff rates. In fact, the tariff rates that India has set up is one of the highest in the world which makes expansion into the country too expensive and difficult as well. Tesla has been lobbying the Indian central governments for months now to lower the rates and it looks like it is finally going to happen.

At the same time, Tesla has not revealed any type of concrete plans as to how they will expand in India which leaves the government of India not fully convinced to lower the tariff rates and allow them into the country.

So, currently, Tesla has not been able to make any progress, but at the same time, they have not moved backwards as well. They are in a weird stagnant position.

India has set an import tax of 100% for electric vehicles. This excludes other duties as well. Due to this, if anyone wants a foreign based electric car, they will have to pay double for it. This makes it out of budget for almost every Indian.

Either India will have to lower their tax rates and other duties to make it easier for electric vehicles to be imported, or they have to make a pathway to allow Tesla to enter the Indian market and set up plants, factories and allow them to produce cars in India for Indians and also allow them to export their products to other countries as well.