The United States, under the administration of President Donald Trump, has triggered a wave of economic concern by imposing a 50% tariff on Indian exports. The move, explained as a response to India’s continued crude oil imports from Russia, comes at a time when global trade is already facing several challenges. While India is not the only country maintaining trade ties with Russia, it appears to be the one bearing the harshest economic penalty. The announcement has sparked strong reactions across political, diplomatic, and business circles, with economists warning of repercussions for India’s exports and broader economic performance.

President Trump signed an executive order that brings an extra 25% tariff on top of the existing 25% already applied to Indian exports, raising the overall duty to 50%. The White House justified the decision by citing India’s refusal to halt crude oil imports from Russia, calling it a matter of concern for the United States, especially in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. This order, which comes into effect in two phases—starting August 7 and August 27—will impact a wide range of Indian goods entering the U.S. market.

This move places India and Brazil at the top of the U.S. tariff table, both subjected to the highest 50% duty rate. Other Asian countries, including Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Bangladesh, have received lower rates ranging from 30% to 40%. China, which is currently the largest buyer of Russian oil, has not received a similar tariff hike, prompting further questions about the political motives behind the decision.

Several Indian export sectors are expected to feel the brunt of these new tariffs. Textiles, garments, leather goods, marine products, gems and jewellery, mechanical and electrical machinery, and chemicals are all covered under this increased tariff structure. These sectors form a large part of India’s export basket to the United States. While items such as pharmaceuticals, energy-related products, and high-tech electronics have been exempted from this hike, the burden remains heavy for many industries already under stress from inflation and global demand fluctuations.

Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), called the decision “extremely shocking,” stating that it will hit around 55% of Indian exports to the United States. The United States remains one of India’s largest trade partners, with bilateral trade reaching $131.8 billion in the 2024-25 financial year. Of this, $86.5 billion consists of Indian exports to the U.S., meaning any disruption or tariff hike has the potential to destabilise a large portion of India’s international trade revenue.

Experts believe this tariff imposition is a pressure tactic by President Trump, who appears keen to push India toward finalising a stalled trade agreement. The U.S. has long been pushing for a deal that would see India reduce its duties on American products including electric vehicles, agricultural goods, dairy products, tree nuts, wines, and industrial goods. Trade analysts have pointed out that the timing of this tariff decision—just ahead of expected high-level diplomatic meetings—could be aimed at gaining leverage during negotiations.

India’s reaction to the announcement was swift and strong. The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement calling the decision unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified. India reminded the U.S. that its oil purchases are based on market conditions and the need to ensure energy security for its population of 1.4 billion. Indian officials also criticised the U.S. for not imposing similar penalties on other nations, including China, which continues to buy large volumes of Russian crude. The Indian government stressed that it would take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.

Economists are also sounding alarms about the broader impact of the tariff increase on India’s economic outlook. Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist at HDFC Bank, warned that the new tariff structure could reduce India’s GDP growth below 6% in the 2025-26 financial year. This would mean a drop of 40-50 basis points, double the previous forecasted impact of a milder tariff regime. Analysts from various institutions have expressed concerns that the extra cost burden could make Indian exports uncompetitive, especially in sectors where price margins are already thin.

With Indian products now facing a 50% tariff in the U.S., competing exporters from Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia—who face much lower tariffs in the 20–30% range—are likely to gain an advantage. This not only puts Indian goods at a price disadvantage but may also lead to job losses and reduced factory output across major export hubs in India.

From Washington’s perspective, this action ties into a broader strategy aimed at isolating Russia economically. Trump has accused India of indirectly supporting Russia’s military operations by continuing to buy its oil. During a press conference, when asked about India being singled out while other countries, including China, were spared similar penalties, Trump replied that more secondary sanctions are on the way. He added that further tariff decisions against other nations, including China, “could happen,” depending on how things progress.

This strategy is widely seen as a part of Trump’s attempt to kill two birds with one stone: reducing global purchases of Russian oil and forcing India into trade concessions. However, this approach risks damaging long-term U.S.-India relations. Washington has invested years in building a strategic relationship with New Delhi, viewing it as a key partner in balancing China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Trump’s current course of action may reverse some of those gains, especially if India begins to look more favourably towards deepening ties with Russia and China.

The diplomatic calendar for August shows clear signs of rising activity in response to these developments. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval recently visited Moscow, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to follow suit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to travel to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit—his first visit there in seven years. These visits may be viewed not just as routine diplomacy but as deliberate steps to re-assess India’s strategic alignments in a changing world order.

In Moscow, Doval’s visit overlapped with that of Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who held discussions with President Putin in an attempt to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine. Though it remains unclear whether Doval and Witkoff met, their presence in the same city underscores the urgency surrounding the situation. Trump’s August 8 deadline for Russia to halt its war efforts or face further 100% secondary sanctions adds to the high stakes.

If Trump proceeds with these secondary sanctions, the tariff rate on Indian goods could rise further, reaching as high as 150%. This would be a massive blow to Indian exporters, many of whom are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic and other global disruptions. A tariff burden of this scale would likely cause major shifts in trade flows, investment plans, and supply chain decisions across several industries.

At the heart of this tension is the U.S. demand that India reduce or end its oil imports from Russia. India, on the other hand, maintains that such imports are essential to meet its energy needs and stabilise domestic fuel prices. The Indian side has also pointed out the hypocrisy in U.S. actions, highlighting that American imports of Russian fertilisers and uranium continue despite the broader sanctions framework.

In Brazil, which has also been slapped with a 50% tariff, the reaction has been just as firm. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rejected Trump’s call for trade talks, choosing instead to reach out to leaders in China and India. Lula made it clear that Brazil would pursue all possible measures, including approaching the World Trade Organization (WTO), to protect its interests. His move points to a possible consolidation among major non-Western economies in resisting U.S. pressure.

Earlier this year, Russia’s Foreign Minister hinted at the possibility of reviving the dormant Russia-India-China group, which once explored common trade and security interests. With India now facing punitive economic action from Washington, and both China and Brazil expressing discontent over similar pressure tactics, the idea of such a group regaining relevance no longer seems far-fetched.

For India, the challenge ahead is twofold. On one side, it must manage a critical relationship with the United States, a country that remains one of its top trade and investment partners. On the other, it must ensure that its energy security and independent foreign policy are not compromised. Balancing these interests will require skilful diplomacy and economic planning.

India has said it will respond strongly to protect its economic and strategic interests. The government is expected to raise the matter with both the U.S. administration and international trade forums. Trade experts are already reviewing legal options under WTO rules to challenge what they consider unfair and unilateral penalties.